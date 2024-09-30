Tigers legend Brett Hodgson is set to make a return to the Wests Tigers as part of Benji Marshall's coaching staff.

Hodgson has agreed to terms with the club and will join Marshall's team next season.

Back in 2005, Hodgson and Marshall were teammates when the Tigers claimed their only premiership. Now, the duo will reunite in a bid to lift the Tigers out of their recent struggles, including three consecutive wooden spoon finishes.

Hodgson, who was recently part of Eddie Jones' Wallabies coaching staff, is now returning to his rugby league roots with his former club.

This won't be his first coaching stint with the Tigers, as he previously served as an assistant coach in 2018 after coaching roles at Hull FC and Widnes in the Super League.

Tigers CEO Shane Richardson selected Hodgson to support Marshall, recognising his 103-game career with the club, and his key role in their 2005 premiership as reasons he was the ideal candidate to assist in the team's resurgence.