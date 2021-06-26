After reporting earlier in the day that teenage sensation Reece Walsh was in doubt for game two after injuring his leg during Queensland’s captain’s run, Paul Green’s worst fears were confirmed when Walsh was officially omitted from the team this evening.

The Warriors speedster had been selected to make his representative debut at fullback for the Maroons, but after pulling up lame and finishing the squad’s final session on the sidelines, ambiguity was cast over his ability to play.

Walsh had originally been slated to undergo a fitness test ahead of the clash tomorrow, but according to NRL.com senior reporter Brad Walter, the QRL ruled Walsh out and stated that he had suffered a low-grade hamstring strain.

With Walsh’s precocious talents no longer available to him, Green is likely to select Valentine Holmes at fullback and Cronulla’s Ronaldo Mulitalo on Holmes’ vacant wing.

The shift will mean that the Auckland-born 21-year-old will make his Queensland debut instead of Walsh.

The pair were reported to have trained in the aforementioned slots after Walsh ended their last session early.

Walsh was set to become the Maroons’ youngest debutant in 26-years, after Ben Ikin debuted for the state at the same age.

Stay tuned to Zero Tackle for any further updates ahead of Sunday night’s kick-off.