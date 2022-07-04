The Queensland Maroons have confirmed a 22-man squad for the State of Origin decider in Brisbane, with Felise Kaufusi's absence the biggest problem for rookie coach Billy Slater to address.

In what is the only change to the starting 17 for the men from north of the Tweed, another North Queensland Cowboy - this time Tom Gilbert - will gain his chance to debut.

He skips the queue ahead of Beau Fermor, who was in the squad for Game 2, and is again for Game 3 wearing jersey number 20.

It means teammate Jeremiah Nanai is promoted from the interchange bench to the starting 17, while Gilbert, who will join the Dolphins in 2023, is added to the bench.

His ability to play on the edge or in the middle third brings yet more versatility to Queensland's bench, with the forward having previously played as a lock during his QLD Cup days.

The Maroons are coming off a disappointing Game 2 loss, where the Blues were able to tie the series up after dropping Game 1 on home soil.

Returning home for Game 3, Billy Slater has elected to keep his cool and not change his squad more than it had to be.

Two changes have also been made outside the 17, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow returning for Corey Oates in the 21 jersey, and Sam Walker added to the squad in number 22 for Reece Walsh.

Game 3 will be played at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, with kick-off set for 8:10pm (AEST).

QLD Maroons squad for State of Origin Game 3 vs New South Wales in Brisbane on July 13

1. Kalyn Ponga - Newcastle Knights

2. Selwyn Cobbo - Brisbane Broncos

3. Valentine Holmes - North Queensland Cowboys

4. Dane Gagai - Newcastle Knights

5. Murray Taulagi - North Queensland Cowboys

6. Cameron Munster - Melbourne Storm

7. Daly Cherry-Evans - Manly Sea Eagles

8. Lindsay Collins - Sydney Roosters

9. Ben Hunt - St George Illawarra Dragons

10. Josh Papalii - Canberra Raiders

11. Kurt Capewell - Brisbane Broncos

12. Jeremiah Nanai - North Queensland Cowboys

13. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui - Gold Coast Titans

Interchange

14. Harry Grant - Melbourne Storm

15. Jai Arrow - South Sydney Rabbitohs

16. Patrick Carrigan - Brisbane Broncos

17. Tom Gilbert - North Queensland Cowboys

Reserves

18. Thomas Flegler - Brisbane Broncos

19. Tom Dearden - North Queensland Cowboys

20. Beau Fermor - Gold Coast Titans

21. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - North Queensland Cowboys

22. Sam Walker - Sydney Roosters