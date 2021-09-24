Kick-off in the preliminary final at Suncorp Stadium on Friday evening between the Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to be delayed.

While kick-off bingo has become something of a game played by NRL fans ahead of big games over the years as guesses pour in about the actual kick-off time, it's not a willful act this evening.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler is reporting the Manly Sea Eagles, making their way from their hub on the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane for the game, are currently caught in traffic.

It's understood there will be a delay to kick-off of at least 15 minutes, although even that may depend on how quickly they are able to make it to the venue.

BREAKING: @SeaEagles caught in bad traffic on way from Sunshine Coast to Brisbane. Kick off will be delayed by 15 minutes at this point. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 24, 2021

Fox Sports have reported kick-off has been officially delayed to 8:05pm (AEST).

4BC in Brisbane are reporting there is 27 kilometres worth of traffic delays from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane, and even a delayed kick-off will be cutting into Manly's preparation time.

We're told there's 27 kilometres worth of traffic delays from the Sunshine Coast southbound to Brisbane.@Danny_Weidler reporting Manly Sea Eagles are caught up in it 😳 https://t.co/3ymyo6n9xQ — News Talk 4BC (@NewsTalk4BC) September 24, 2021

Teams generally arrive at match venues up to two hours before kick-off in order to warm up, while the coin toss takes place 60 minutes before kick-off.

It isn't the first time the sunshine state has experienced sporting transportation issues this season, with the Richmond Tigers having a match delayed on a similar transit from Brisbane to the Gold Coast in the AFL earlier in the year.