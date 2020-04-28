Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary is under fire after photos have emerged showing him breaking social distancing laws.

It comes a day after Melbourne’s Josh Addo-Carr and South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell were disgraced over a gathering at a property in Taree over the weekend.

Channel Nine’s Danny Weidler broke the story on Tuesday afternoon.

“Fresh photos have emerged of Nathan Cleary, the Panthers superstar halfback, failing to observe social distancing. The photos have been given to Nine News and they show Nathan Cleary on Anzac Day with a group of females,” Weidler told Nine News.

“I’ve had a brief phone conversation today with Nathan Cleary and he’s explained to me they are his some friends and they popped into his place on Anzac Day on their way to getting an Uber. Obviously he realised pretty quickly that this was not a situation that he should be in. After a short stay, they left.

“He is very very apologetic about what has happened. He knows he has done the wrong thing and he takes full responsibility for all of that. Nathan Cleary has apologised already to hi teammates and the entire Penrith club.”