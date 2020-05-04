Four Rabbitohs players, including Latrell Mitchell, are being tested for COVID-19 after reporting flu-like symptoms.

Souths coach Wayne Bennett confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that the star fullback and three unnamed players would undergo testing.

“The doctor questioned them upon entering the training facility and our medical staff were there with doctors to undergo screening,” Bennett told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“They were asked all questions about whether they had a sore throat, runny nose or have been coughing.”

The NRL announced strict new protocols where all people in contact with clubs need to be tested before such gatherings.

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson is also set to be tested, while New Zealand Warriors player Nathaniel Roache was tested and cleared on Monday.

The NRL is preparing for its reboot on May 28.