Former NRL star Brett Finch has reportedly been arrested by police for allegedly sharing child abuse material.

News Corp are reporting Finch was arrested on Tuesday morning and taken to Kogarah Police Station for allegedly sharing the material on his mobile phone.

The report suggests eight men were arrested as part of the Strike Force Hank investigation, with Finch granted conditional bail to appear on Tuesday, January 11 at Sutherland Local Court.

“We will allege that each of the men arrested by detectives over the past month expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with children, and in some cases, attempted to access child abuse material from other users of the service,” Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty told the publication.

“Producing, disseminating or possessing child abuse material are serious offences, and detectives will continue to dismantle these types of operations, so children are free from harmful situations, exploitation and abuse.”

It has been reported mobile phones, electronic items and illicit drugs were seized by police.

Finch retired from the NRL at the end of the 2013 season.

Finch opened up over the weekend about personal battles he has faced since retiring from NRL.