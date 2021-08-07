The NRL has handed Tariq Sims a one-game suspension, with the Saints star charged for a careless high tackle from last night's clash with Canberra.

An incident involving Raiders centre Harley Smith-Shields has come under scrutiny by the league's judiciary, with Sims now set to miss his side's Round 22 clash with Penrith.

Sims' tackle on Smith-Shields has been deemed a grade one charge, with recent judiciary history meaning he will automatically miss one game despite an early guilty plea or challenge.

Dragons teammate Zac Lomax has also come to the judiciary's attention, with the star centre receiving a fine for a careless high tackle.

Canberra's Jordan Rapana also came away with a fine from Friday night's match, with the Raiders speedsters being charged with dangerous contact to the head/neck.

In Friday's other showing, Rabbitoh Taane Milne can also accept a sanction for a careless high tackle.