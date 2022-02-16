The St George Illawarra Dragons have made the shock call to take up an option in their favour to keep Anthony Griffin at the club as head coach for an extra season.

The decision to extend the contract of Griffin will mean he remains the coach of the joint venture club until at least the end of 2023.

The option being in the club's favour meant they could have taken much of the season to come up with a decision on Griffin, however, the Red V have acted before a ball has been kicked in anger for 2022.

It could be called a case of déjà vu for the Dragons and their fans, who previously extended the contract of Griffin's predecessor Paul McGregor in April of 2019 - less than a quarter of the way through the season.

The decision was met with intense criticism. Despite the fact the club had made the second week of the finals the year before, the wheels had fallen off during the second half of 2018, and continued to do so in 2019, with McGregor coaching the Dragons to the club's worst finish - 15th place.

He was unceremoniously dumped by the club in August of 2020, with Griffin eventually named as the next coach of the club, signing a two-year deal for 2021 and 2022, with the option for 2023.

Despite no other clubs reportedly showing interest in Griffin, and the Dragons finishing with an 8 and 16 record last year to narrowly avoid a bottom-four finish, club chief executive Ryan Webb said Griffin was having a strong influence on the team.

"The club has undertaken a lot of change in the last 18 months and Anthony has played a positive role, both on and off the field," Webb said in a statement.

"The board and I feel Anthony is the right man to continue setting the required standards to return the Dragons back to where they belong."

Griffin said that the club was heading in the right direction.

"I am very appreciative to extend my time as head coach of the Dragons," Griffin said.

"We are heading in the right direction, and myself and all the great people at the club are determined to play our roles in bringing future success to the Dragons.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far and I'm excited by what's to come this season and beyond.

"The challenge of a new year starts this weekend in our first trial against Parramatta, and my immediate focus remains on a strong preparation for the upcoming season."

The option being taken will see Griffin's career move into a tenth season during 2023, having previously spent time at the Broncos and Panthers.