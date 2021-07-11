The clash between the Warriors and Sharks has seen a number of venue workers sent home from Kogarah’s Netstrata Jubilee Stadium after a COVID scare.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that the Warriors players were kept on their team bus when arriving for the game as a precaution as the staff departed.

ADVERTISEMENT

BREAKING: Staff catering for Warriors pre game meals and others from the stadium have been sent home due to close contact. Players forced to stay on bus while clean takes place. Food thrown out. Farcical situation as local take out food being sourced. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) July 11, 2021

An employee of Georges River Council identified as a casual contact of a positive COVID-19 case on Sunday. However, she had been at work when she found out.

Danny Weidler is reporting that the stadium are now throwing out all food in that area and desperately sourcing "local take out food" for the game.

The game is expected to go off without a hitch despite the scare with the areas the staff were around being cleaned throughly before the game starts.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is expected to be no change to kick-off time at this stage.