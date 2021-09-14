Despite repeated warnings for players to behave during NRL end of season celebrations, it has been reported that two Brisbane Broncos players didn't quite get the message.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Broncos' forward duo Jordan Riki and Thomas Flegler came together in a fiery clash.

The report suggests the pair were involved in a "playful" wrestling session which allegedly quickly got out of hand and left Riki requiring stitches.

The pair have now spoken out after the incident, which, according to Flegler, happened on Wednesday, not Monday as had previously been reported.

In a club statement, Flegler said he apologised to Riki.

“We were out last Wednesday night and got in a wrestle that went a little wrong and Jordan ended up with a cut on his face," Flegler said.

"We went our separate ways that night and I gave him a call the next day to sort it out. It was silly and I apologised. We’ve agreed to keep our wrestling sessions to in-season from now on.”

Riki said the pair were "absolutely sweet."

“Tom reached out to me the next day and we spoke about what happened and we are absolutely sweet," Riki said.

"I appreciated him being up front and getting in contact and we’re both now looking forward to a bit of a break.”

Most teams are understood to have celebrated the end of the season in a watered-down way with team dinners and other more casual celebrations, held by the fact 13 teams are in a bubble with family alongside them.

The Broncos were not one of those teams stuck in a bubble, still able to live at home as the competition relocated to south east Queensland.

It's understood the pair were given a dressing down by the Broncos hierarchy, and that all senior figures at the club are aware of the incident.

Riki made 18 appearances this season, being an integral part of Kevin Walters' second row rotation, particularly during the second half of the season where he scored three tries in the final seven games, while also assisting another two.

He lost his spot during the middle of the season to TC Robati, but gained it back when the younger of the two was injured, and will now likely battle Robati for a spot in the second row next season, with Kurt Capewell to claim the other.

Flegler has also been a key part of the Broncos this year in the middle third, and is likely to be again next year alongside Payne Haas and a returning Pat Carrigan, although Walters has previously indicated the club want an experienced middle third option as their next signing, potentially putting pressure on Flegler to hold his starting spot.