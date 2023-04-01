Brazil captain Maria Graf is aiming to become the first South American-born player in the NRLW.

Beginning her dream, Graf arrived in Australia earlier this week to compete in the Sunshine Coast competition.

First reported by Queensland Rugby League, Graf has joined the Noosa Pirates. As the NRLW continually grows each year, she is eyeing to one day receive the honours of playing in the competition.

In the Rugby League Women's World Cup that just occurred in England, she was the skipper of the Brazilian team, which, she led her team against Canada, England and Papua New Guinea.

Having already received interest from multiple NRLW clubs, she has had an impressive sporting career prior to playing rugby league.

In her late teen years, Graf would participate in football, judo and volleyball. This has given her an added advantage over other players due to her sporting IQ.

Playing as a halfback, she will be one to watch in the lead-up to the NRLW season.