Ever since Paul Gallen announced he'd made $25 million from his short boxing career, suddenly a lot more rugby league stars are offering to step into the ring.

After team mates Matt Lodge raised his hand and Victor Radley was approached for a multi-million dollar fight night, now a third Rooster in Brandon Smith is raising his hand to step into the ring.

Smith has only just joined the club from the Melbourne Storm, and has entered into private discussions with No Limit Boxing according to Fox Sports, as the company looks to fill Paul Gallen's gigantic shoes.

'The Cheese' has a stack of characteristics that make him the perfect person to fill Gal's place, between his following, charisma and his small but strong frame, Smith could garner a strong cult following in the sport.

And the Kiwi hooker has already selected his first opponent.

“I would love to fight Jordan Simi,” Smith said on the Hello Sport podcast.

“I reckon he would do it.”

Simi fought Justin Hodges late last year, and while the bout lasted the distance, the former Maroons centre Hodges won on points.

No Limit Boxing promoter George Rose discussed the idea with Smith over a few schooners at a previous NRL All Star game, and believes the 26-year-old could be a "Pay Per View star".

“Cheese was just talking about how much he loved the No Limit shows, and eventually we got talking about his own background in boxing,” Rose told Fox Sports.

“And he definitely has that base, has that amateur experience.

“He's also the type of guy who has the charisma to be like Paul Gallen was for boxing here in Australia.

“There aren't too many guys out there who understand the boxing game as well as Paul did. Actually, no one understands the game like Gal.

“But if you look across the NRL now and ask yourself who has that capability to be a boxing Pay Per View star… yeah, I think the Cheese might be it.”

Both Radley and ex-Blues enforcer Greg Bird have been approached in recent weeks over an end-of-year fight night, involving a host of current and former NRL stars.

While not all will be attracted to donning the gloves in their off-season, rose believes it's a matter of picking the right opponents.

“We know there is genuine interest there,” Rose continued.

“If you put the right fights on, and with the right people, the appetite is definitely there.”