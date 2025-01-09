Standing out can be quite the task when playing in a side that features the likes of Kalyn Ponga.

However, after an inspiring State of Origin performance and an elite season for the Newcastle Knights, Bradman Best elevated himself into NRL stardom.

While many young footballers have been known to bask in the glory of their early successes, Best is already back in the lab, working towards an even better 2025 season.

The strike centre revealed his aspirations for the upcoming NRL season on Tuesday, telling Wide World of Sports, "For myself, it's putting that Blues jersey on and being the best version of me and being the best centre in the game and making sure I've got that steely mindset."

In a Blues side that has a myriad of options at centre, including Stephen Crichton, Tom Trbojevic, and Latrell Mitchell, Best will need to show out in a big way to retain his spot.

Although the 23-year-old stood tall when his state needed him the most, a change in coaching may cost Best a spot in Laurie Daley's squad. It'll take a hot start with the Newcastle Knights to catch the new Blues coach's eye, a task Best vows he's up to.

"This year is a new year and new coach. I've got to start well - last year is last year, he might take that into consideration, but there's so many good centres out there."

However, he isn't settling for just two jerseys this year, with a Green and Gold jumper lingering on his 2025 bucket list.

"Putting that Kangaroos jersey on is a big goal."

Bradman Best is shooting for the stars this season, however his main focus remains firmly on the success of the Knights.

"On the field here at the club first, we speak about winning comps," he revealed.

"That's obviously a big goal for us here… it's every day, being better than we were yesterday and taking little steps like that.

Best enjoyed an exemplary 2024 season with the Newcastle Knights. He featured in 17 regular season matches, claiming seven tries, six try assists and 10 linebreaks.

The star centre will look to lead his side to a third-straight finals berth, a feat that the Knights haven't claimed since 2003.