The race for Bradman Best is reportedly down to one, with the Wests Tigers understood to have pulled their offer off the table for the star centre.

It has been heavily reported for months that Best will re-sign with the Knights on a deal worth around $2 million over a three-year period.

Despite that, time has continued to pass, with Best, who is off-contract at the end of 2024, on the open market and able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 last year.

The last piece of the puzzle may have finally fallen into place though, with News Corp reporting the key rival to Best's retention in the Hunter, the Wests Tigers, have pulled their deal off the table.

It comes just a week after the Tigers officially announced the arrival of Justin Olam on a swap deal that sent second-rower Shawn Blore to the Melbourne Storm.

Olam's arrival means the club are now focusing on their internal group of outside backs, with rookie coach Benji Marshall also having Starford To'a, Brent Naden and Asu Kepaoa at his disposal, while a host of young players are banging on the door of first-grade selection.

Leading that charge is Josh Feledy, with the youngster one of the more highly-rated juniors in the joint-venture's system.

It has long been the goal of the Tigers' now ex-board that the club would become a development one, relying on their shiny new facilities to bring talent through, and pulling out of the race for Best is the first serious indication the club will look to do just that under new management, led by Shane Richardson.

Best has become one of the most damaging centres in the game in the last 12 months, and was rewarded for his staggering 2023 season with a State of Origin call-up for the Blues where he scored a double on debut.

It's understood the new deal will make him one of the most well-paid players at the Knights, and among the highest-paid centres in the game, with the deal likely to be announced officially in the coming weeks and before the start of the pre-season challenge where the Knights take on the Cronulla Sharks (in Gosford) and Melbourne Storm (in Fiji), with their opening match of the campaign proper coming against the Canberra Raiders at home.