One of the NRL's brightest young forwards has secured a four-year deal with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs starting in 2026. Leo Thompson's signing has stirred mixed emotions within the rugby league community.

The 24-year-old's decision marks a significant coup for the Bulldogs as they continue to bolster their forward pack under the guidance of Phil Gould and coach Cameron Ciraldo.

For Thompson, the move represents a chance to secure long-term financial stability and pursue new opportunities, but for his Newcastle Knights teammates, it's a bittersweet development.

Knights teammate Bradman Best didn't shy away from expressing his feelings about Thompson's departure.

“It sucks that he is leaving us,” Best admitted.

“He is such a good player, but I'm so happy for him. He has worked so hard to get this opportunity to secure a spot for him and his family.”

Thompson's rise through the ranks has been impressive. Regarded as one of the top young forwards in the game, he has become a vital part of the Knights' forward pack, earning respect for his work ethic and leadership qualities.

His departure comes on the heels of Daniel Saifiti's exit, creating a leadership void in Newcastle's engine room.

“Rugby league is a funny sport; players come and go,” Best continued.

“We wish we could have had him... He leads from the front.”

For the Bulldogs, Thompson's signing signals their intent to climb back into premiership contention. After a largely successful 2024 season that surprised many, it was evident that one of the missing pieces that saw them fall short in the finals series was an alpha-type forward.

His arrival will complement a forward pack that already features recent additions like Sitili Tupouniua and Tom Amone.

While disappointed to see Thompson leave, Best couldn't help but applaud his friend's ambition and determination.

“He's got goals and ambitions as well, and he deserves this,” Best said.

“I'm happy for him.”

Newcastle fans can take solace in the fact that the Kiwi international remains a Knight for one more season.