New South Wales' main man Brad Fittler is the hot topic at NSWRL as the board decide whether to renew the 50 year-old's contract beyond this season.

Fittler, who turns 51 tomorrow, took over the New South Wales side in 2018, naming 11 debutants for his maiden game with the clipboard, and going on to win three of his five series coached.

While he's won 60% of Origin series he's coached, he's won just eight of 15 matches, narrowly over 50% following some questionable selections in the 2022 series.

Fittler's decision to select Siosifa Talakai on the bench as a middle forward came under heavy fire and rightfully so, as well as his decision to overlook Josh Addo-Carr for all three matches.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that the NSWRL board have already commenced talks over Fittler's future and where he stands beyond the 2023 State of Origin series.

While speculation will be rife in the lead up to the series, it's hard to re-sign the coach before the next series has been played. While he's won three of five series, you could make the argument he should be five from five with the talent at his disposal.

He lost to the 'worst Origin team in 40 years' in 2020 before collapsing in the 2022 decider.

While the team's value has jumped during Fittler's tenure with a host of new sponsors jumping on board, commercial success will evaporate without on-field successes to back it up.

It's unknown who would be in the frame for the role if the board opted not to re-sign Fittler.

Michael Maguire only narrowly missed out on the role when Fittler was initially hired, however 'Madge' has signed on as an assistant in Canberra, while Craig Bellamy is more likely to retire from coaching than take a representative job.