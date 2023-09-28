New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has had a change of heart over his future, electing to quit rather than continue in the role.

Fittler, who was unclear over whether he wanted to continue in the role at the end of this year's series, had appeared to have made up his mind, pitching to the board of the NSWRL in recent times over why he should continue in the role.

It was believed he had floated names like Phil Gould and Ivan Cleary to join him in an all new-look coaching set-up, with former chief advisor Greg Alexander opting out, and reports suggesting the likes of Paul McGregor, Danny Buderus and Andrew Johns from his support staff were going to do the same.

By all reports, McGregor has already landed a new role with the North Queensland Cowboys as he looks to launch his way back into the NRL on a fulltime basis.

It's believed the NSWRL were aiming to make a call this week on the future of Fittler, but now the administrative body have confirmed Fittler won't be continuing in his role.

“The Board understands and respects his decision,” NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon said.

“Freddy was a legend as a player and returned to coach the team at a time when his state needed him.

“He enjoyed immediate success and his series win in 2021, which included record scorelines in Townsville and Brisbane, will go down in NSW Blues history.

“He also contributed through other programs including his Hogs motorcycle rides in regional NSW which played a big part in uniting the state.

“He holds a special place in NSW Rugby League history.”

It's understood Fittler made his decision on Thursday, despite all reports suggesting he was going to be given another year in charge after his pitch.

The Blues will now need to go on the hunt for a new coach - and one who will be able to match Queensland boss Billy Slater who re-signed for another three years on Thursday morning.

The statement confirmed the NSWRL will accept expressions of interest for the role.