While the club continues to sweat on the future of Mitchell Moses, they've tied up one key piece of the puzzle after extending Brad Arthur's contract.

After reaching their first grand final under Arthur last season, the Eels have started slowly in 2023 with an 0-2 record, however, both losses came at the hands of highly-touted premiership contenders.

There's no fear from Parramatta's board though, with News Corp revealing the club wants Arthur extended through to the end of 2025, which would make it an even dozen years at the helm after taking the reins in 2014.

Brian Smith is the current longest consecutive Parramatta coach, holding the clipboard from 1997 through to 2006, which Arthur equalled this season, and will overtake him in games coached for the club by the end of the regular season.

It almost seemed like it wasn't to be after Parramatta were linked to Cameron Ciraldo, and in turn linking Arthur with St George Illawarra and Canterbury.

However, it appears the Eels' grand final appearance has changed the club's tune, and will now extend Arthur into becoming Parramatta's longest-serving coach in their nearly six-decade history.

The stability that comes with retaining Arthur could also convince Moses to sign on the dotted line in what would prove a ginormous double boost for the Eels so early into the season.

The head coach revealed in the lead-up to the grand final that his days as Parramatta's mentor would be over one day, but he wasn't ready for that day to come just yet.

“I would like to stay on but I'm also a realist,” he told News Corp.

“I get it. At some stage the club will get sick of me and the players might get sick of me.

“I don't want to outstay my welcome here. I just want to be valued here and be doing my job.

“If I get to the stage where I feel I can't have an impact, it's time for me to change, but at the moment, I love my job and I love the club.

“I know the players like having me here, but nothing is forever.

“It's not about records or any games I coach. I don't do it for that. I just want to do my job the best I can and go home to my family and enjoy my family. I'm a very simple bloke. I go to work or I go home or I go to Bali for my holidays.

“Why would I want to leave? I live up the road near Parramatta Stadium.

“Why would I want to leave my local area, my kids are set up here, there is no sense to me leaving.

“I know coaches move clubs all the time, but while ever I am doing a good job and the club is happy to have me, I will stay at Parramatta for as long as I can.”

Arthur will aim to snare Parramatta's first win of the season this weekend as the Eels travel to 4 Pines Park to face Manly, and continue their rivalry into the new season.