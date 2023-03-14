Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur has confirmed his coaching future, extending with the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Arthur led the club to the grand final last year, and while they fell short against the Penrith Panthers, he has done enough to extend his tenure at the club until the end of 2025.

It's something of a remarkable turnaround for Arthur, who at one point last year was reportedly under pressure to keep his job.

Last season's rise followed three straight semi-final eliminations for the Eels, with a team that should have been in contention for the premiership in each of those seasons failing to break through.

That all changed last year though with the semi-final monkey thrown off the back, and now the Eels will be pushing for similar results this year.

The blue and gold have had a slow start to the new campaign though, losing to the Melbourne Storm and Cronulla Sharks during what is a difficult start to the campaign, with their next three games coming against teams who are fresh off a bye.

Despite the form, Parramatta chairman Sean McElduff said the team has come a long way, and Arthur is the right man to continue in his role.

“We have come a long way as a Club both on and off the field in recent years and Brad has played a major part in our success," McElduff said in a statement.

“Our NRL team has consistently played finals football since 2019 falling one game short of a premiership last season.

“The players love him and we've seen many of them develop and become better players under his coaching and guidance.”

Arthur said the Eels are heading in the right direction.

“We are heading in the right direction, and while we're proud of making it to the Grand Final last year, everyone at the Club is determined to take it one step further this season and deliver the results that our Members and fans deserve.

“I love being at this Club and the relationships I have with our staff and our playing group. The best is yet to come from this team, so I'm excited to confirm my future at the Club.”

The new deal will ensure the now 48-year-old spends more than a decade in charge of the Eels, having taken over as permanent coach in 2014, while he will also likely go past 300 games with the club.