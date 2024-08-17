Linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights to work under close friend Adam O'Brien, Brad Arthur is reportedly on the verge of signing a new contract.

Sacked by the Parramatta Eels earlier this season, Arthur moved overseas to the Super League, where he has guided the Leeds Rhinos to two victories in their past four matches to remain in finals contention.

Arthur's arrival at Leeds comes after he was unceremoniously sacked from the Parramatta Eels earlier this season after a string of lacklustre performances and falling to the bottom of the table, two years after making the NRL Grand Final.

The coaching change from the Eels comes after he was one of the team's longest-tenured coaches having spent 11 years in the head coaching position - Jason Ryles will take over next season.

After signing a short-term deal with the Leeds Rhinos, Arthur is set to remain overseas in the Super League and extend his tenure there on a long-term contract, per News Corp.

It is understood that the new deal will likely have a get-out clause that would allow him to leave for an NRL opportunity.

This is due to the inclusion of the Perth-based Western Bears team, which will enter the competition as the NRL's 18th team.

It also comes after he was heavily linked with a move to the Newcastle Knights coaching staff who are on the lookout for an assistant coach.

Embed from Getty Images

“I've been honest about it all the way through, I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I've got some unfinished business there,” he said in July.

“But also, I've always had the desire at some stage to coach in the Super League – whether it was at the end of my career or now. I don't want to be drawn into whether I'm staying or I'm not: because I don't know.

“I've left my family at home so that shows I'm committed to helping the club right now.

"If I can do as much as I can now to help the club advance through this year and beyond whether it's with or without me, then great.”

Despite revealing that he has ambitions to return to the NRL, Arthur has admitted that does not necessarily mean it will be for the 2025 season.