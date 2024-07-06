Former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur has reportedly agreed to his next role with the Leeds Rhinos in the English Super League as he aims to relaunch his coaching career.

Arthur, who coached the Eels from the start of the 2014 season and made one grand final during his time with the club, was unceremoniously dumped in the middle of the 2024 season.

It came on the back of a year and a half of his side underperforming, with the Eels missing the finals in the year after the grand final, and sitting at the bottom end of the table under Arthur this season.

It's not a situation which has improved since his axing either, with Parramatta's loss on Thursday evening ensuring they will sit in last spot for the time being.

While the men in blue and gold look to appoint their next coach, Arthur has, according to a News Corp report, taken up the Leeds Rhinos job and will start immediately.

It's understood Arthur sees himself as a future NRL coach when the right opportunity presents itself, but in the meantime, he will relaunch his coaching career at the Rhinos.

Leeds have just moved on from Rohan Smith in the head coaching chair, with the club sitting in seventh spot midway through the current Super League season, and Arthur will have a mighty job on his hands to get the side into the finals series.

The 50-year-old's move to England has been reported for some time, with Arthur to link up with a number of ex-NRL players including Lachlan Miller, David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Rhyse Martin and Sam Lisone.