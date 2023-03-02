Melbourne Storm star five-eighth Cameron Munster might have managed to return for the second half against the Parramatta Eels on Thursday evening during the NRL season opener, but he is unlikely to be named on Tuesday for Round 2.

Meanwhile, Xavier Coates will also miss time with a shoulder inury.

Munster was taken from the field during the first half of the golden point win for the Storm with a finger which was evidently out of place.

It was first reported shortly afterwards that the Storm feared he had suffered a compound fracture of the finger, where the bone leaves the skin.

That was ultimately downgraded to a compound dislocation shortly afterwards though, with Munster then amazingly returning for the second half with the finger strapped.

He played through the game - below his best, but still an incredible threat for the men in purple - with the Storm eventually winning the contest on the back of a Harry Grant try in golden point.

Munster is unlikely to feature next week though, with Bellamy confirming he would need surgery on the injury.

"I think he broke a bone and it has come out of the skin so he'll need an operation," Bellamy said post game.

"It was pretty brave, he got an injection, they taped it up and he finished the game for us.

"There was a bit of confusion there on how bad it was but he's obviously got back on there and showed a lot of ticker to go back out there."

It's unclear however just the extent of the injury, and whether it was a dislocation or a fracture, so scans will likely be needed to confirm that for Munster on Friday, with surgery expected early next week if still required.

Coates was taken from the field during the second half of the game with a shoulder injury. Believed to be an AC joint problem, it's tipped he will only need one or two weeks to return.

Should Munster be missing, Bellamy has plenty of options available, with Jonah Pezet potentially in line for a debut. If he is overlooked, Bellamy could look at either Jayden Nikorima or Nick Meaney - if Meaney plays in the halves, expect Tyran Wishart to start at fullback.

Coates is the tougher player to replace given Melbourne's backline injury issues at the present - but Grant Anderson would be the likely replacement.

The Storm play the Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers over the next three weeks.