Sydney Roosters' leaders James Tedesco and Luke Keary have pleaded with their own fans not to boo Latrell Mitchell when the Rabbitoh runs out onto Allianz Stadium this Friday night.

Mitchell was subjected to racial abuse during South Sydney's trip to BlueBet Stadium, causing a reportedly 15-year-old fan to be ejected from the ground as the Bunnies eye legal action.

It isn't the first time the fullback has been exposed to that level of abuse, instead becoming the latest in a long list of incidences, however the vast majority have hailed from internet trolls.

An ex-Rooster that lifted the trophy twice alongside Tedesco and Keary, Latrell was booed heavily by tricolours' fans in Round 25 and the following elimination final last season after the club's met in back-to-back weeks.

Fears emerged that the incident may grow similar to that of Adam Goodes, who was repeatedly booed week in, week out after the Sydney Swans star called out a racial slur whilst on-field.

Tensions have always been high between Roosters' fans and Mitchell, departing the club immediately after a premiership to join arch rivals South Sydney, before the Joseph Manu incident in late 2021 added a new chapter to the book of feuds.

The last thing Luke Keary wants is to see Roosters fans getting stuck into the 25-year-old.

"We don't want to see that in our game," Keary told AAP.

"I think Robbo was really clear about that last week. This is a tough period for Trell. He has been part of our family here. We all do love him. "Hopefully the game gets around him. He is going through a tough period. "You don't want to see our Roosters fans or any other fans of the game get out and just constantly lay the boot into him, especially in this current situation." Roosters, Kangaroos and NSW Blues' skipper James Tedesco is in agreeance, and would rather focus on the match at hand. "All the players and officials, everyone deserves respect," Tedesco said. "We play the game we love for the club, for our teammates and the fans. That behaviour is inappropriate and everyone deserves respect. "I am sure that is how the game will be played on Friday. It will be a massive atmosphere, it's a rivalry that has been going on for 100 years now." The Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs will meet at Allianz Stadium 8:05pm AEDT this Friday night for the first time since Souths eliminated their rivals in the first week of the finals last season.