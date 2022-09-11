Unfortunately for Waqa Blake, it seems the Canberra Raiders must have tuned in for the Penrith-Parramatta qualifying final on Friday night.

The Eels' winger made four crucial errors during the match, the majority of which coming under the high ball, including the fumble that led to Brian To'o's opening try.

The centre-turned-winger has never been known for his handling, making 14 errors across Parramatta's last five games, and Raiders recruit Jamal Fogarty has certainly taken note.

“We have a kicking plan for myself and Jacko to get up a couple of spiral bombs or floaters at certain times. Sticky wants us to do that," Fogarty told The Daily Telegraph.

“If we can get a couple of floaters up that will be nice. We will kick to corners and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

While Blake will spend his week at training catching bombs from Jakob Arthur and Dylan Brown, Fogarty will spend the next five days putting them up in preparation for Friday night's semi-final.

Most notably, the torpedo.

“It is a unique kick and they are pretty hard. I tried to whack one up in the first half and shanked it. You have to hit it in the sweet spot and be nice and controlled," Fogarty said.

“If we can get a couple it’ll be perfect. Sticky gets up us if we’re not practising at training. You throw up a couple and he loves you.

“He doesn’t get his old footage out but he forgets how skilful and talented he was. He is arsey and he will kick it and it will go exactly where he wants it. You’ll try it and you want nail it but it’ll take me like 10 goes and he does it once and Ricky expects you to be like him.”