As the season kicks off tonight, so does the SuperCoach season, with lockout set for 8:05pm tonight.

Here’s my side, who to pick and why.

Let’s go!

Team Name: Wham Bam Kurt Mann

FULLBACK

James Tedesco – $781,500

One of the best players in SuperCoach, anyone involved in the spine of high-class side always scores points. He scores tries, stops them, assists them, he breaks the line nearly as frequently as he breaks tackles. A must have.

Ryan Papenhuyzen (reserve) – $508,200

Papenhuyzen only started ____ games in 2019, but had a crazy average in those games. With Brodie Croft moved on, it means Jahrome Hughes makes a fulltime shift to halfback, leaving Papenhuyzen as the starting fullback each week. Another high-class team, he’ll score well.

CENTRE/WINGERS

Jamayne Isaako – $420,000

Originally this was Jack Bird’s spot, however an ACL tear to the luckless premiership winner means Isaako is almost guaranteed the fullback role this year. He’s evasive and can ball play, and he goal kicks. Get him in!

James Roberts – $392,700

After an average season by his standards, Roberts starts at a relatively low price, but after shedding 9kgs in the off-season, the Jet is ready to re-announce himself as one of the game’s premiere centres. If Latrell plays both sides of the field as well, he could be a keeper.

Zac Lomax – $324,600

Lomax has plenty of money to make not only as he becomes the Dragons fullback and increases his touches, but he also takes on the goal kicking duties full time. The Dragon’s won’t win a stack of games this season but Lomax should have enough price rises over the opening two months to trade up to a star.

Adam Doueihi – $343,100

I admit I expected to see the former Rabbitoh season at fullback, however he’ll kick off his Tiger’s career at left centre. He is set to kick goals for the club, and will most likely transition to fullback when Moses Mbye returns, meaning Mbye to centre, Doueihi to fullback, Thompson to the wing and Jennings to drop out. Basically, stick with Doueihi even if he doesn’t score super high at first.

Kurt Mann (reserve) – $287,100

As a starting five-eighth, Mann comes cheap, and while there’s a strong chance he won’t be the Knights five-eighth all season with the likes of Connor Watson, Mason Lino, Phoenix Crossland and Tex Hoy in the squad, though he should make some quick cash early.

Brayden Wiliame (reserve) – $201,000

A shock starter over Euan Aitken in the centres, Wiliame has had a strong pre-season and should hold the position for sometime unless there’s injuries or his form drops off fast. He starts close to bottom dollar, so let him get a few price rises before you upgrade.

Haimso Tabuai-Fidow (reserve) – $171, 900

‘The Hammer’ lit up the Nines tournament, however the electric try-scorer isn’t in the Cowboys Top 30 meaning he can’t play until after June 30. It’s always good to have a player like this in your team to exploit the captaincy loophole.

FIVE-EIGHTH

Anthony Milford – $476,000

Milford is coming off his worst SuperCoach season in his entire Brisbane career, meaning he starts fairly cheap for a player of his caliber. A big reason why the Milf struggled in 2019 was the lack of structure in the halves, with Milford partnering Nikorima, Dearden, Boyd and O’Sullivan at different stages of the year, however with the arrival of Brodie Croft, he should steady the ship and allow Milford to play off the back of it.

Jarome Luai (reserve) – $257,400

The man who claims James Maloney’s number six jersey for Penrith, Luai is electric and could be the perfect foil for Cleary. The Panthers have a side that could easily finish top four or they could finish bottom four. Regardless, at a tick over $250,000, he’s a must have.

HALFBACK

Mitchell Moses – $579,300

He’s one of the premier SuperCoach halves of the competition, and my tip for the Dally M medal, Moses will steer the ship of a side many are tipping for premiership glory. His forward pack provides plenty of go-forward to play off, and after registering nearly 30 try-assists last year, Moses is the man to part defensive lines this year.

Billy Walters (reserve) – $201,000

Walters grabbed the attention of many people after the way he played at the Nines, and has been rewarded with the starting hooker role for the Tigers. The potential arrival of Harry Grant puts Walters’ spot under threat, but starting next to bottom dollar and certain to make a stack of tackles in the middle-third.

FRONT-ROW

Payne Haas – $728,200

What else is there to say? Haas is THE best prop option in the competition. He can play 80 minutes, easily run over 150 metres a game, athletic, scores tries, he has it all. The price won’t waiver so jump on to ensure you won’t regret not having him.

Liam Knight – $437,300

Knight will shift to lock this season for the Bunnies, and with the Freddy Fittler calling him an Origin bolter, Knight has all the motivation in the world to perform. The shift to lock should see his minutes improve, and potentially make him a keeper for this coming season.

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (reserve) – $437,200

Similar to Milford, RCG is coming off an average season by his standards. There’s a sense that he’s scared of contact after back-to-back jaw breaks, however judging off the pre-season, a change of scenery has helped Campbell-Gillard immensely as he looks to return to the Origin and international arena in 2020.

Toby Rudolf (reserve) – $171, 900

Could be a bolter for rookie of the year if he gets minutes. The long-haired prop will help fill the void left by Paul Gallen and Matt Prior, named on the bench to make his NRL

debut, he’s a got a decent motor and never say die attitude, making him a decent cheapie for the bench.

HOOKER

Damien Cook – $705,500

Has stolen Cameron Smith’s crown as the best hooker in the game right now. He has said he wants to pick and choose the time he runs the footy better this season, meaning his metres may drop, but it could potentially mean an increase of line-breaks if he’s looking to improve effectiveness. One of the highest priced SuperCoach players and for good reason.

Blayke Brailey (reserve) – $201,000

Close to everyone’s back-up hooker. Just short of bottom dollar, Brailey has been given the nod to start this season with brother Jayden moved on, with Blayke the more highly regarded of the two. Connor Tracey is on the bench so we probably won’t play 80, but expect 55-60 minutes from the youngster, and that’s enough to see his price rise dramatically.

BACK-ROWERS

David Fifita – $501,900

One of the more dynamic players in the comp, Fifita will benefit greatly running off Brodie Croft in 2020 as he pushes for an Origin starting spot. Has the ability to break the line at a whim and the speed to score tries when he’s got a gap in front of him. Probably doesn’t have a heap of room for improvement price wise, but he’s a keeper.

Jai Arrow – $575,900

He won’t be joining South Sydney in 2020, though expect a huge final year on the Gold

Coast from Arrow with the season-ending knee injury to Ryan James meaning the Titans are light in the middle. He’s already a keeper but with the chance of an increase in minutes and output, get on Arrow early.

Jayd’n Su’A – $303,600

South Sydney are light on back-rowers following the retirement of Sam Burgess and John Sutton. Cam Murray has been shifted to the edge, leaving one vacant back-row spot, with Su’A beating out Ethan Lowe for the role. Su’A may well play close to 80 minutes, with Murray set to shift to the middle when Knight goes on, and Lowe coming onto the left edge. Plenty of money to make on the low $300,000 price tag.

Coen Hess (reserve) – $354,000

Hess looked fit at the Nines, and after losing his Origin jersey, will be primed for a big season. There’s a sense that the Cowboys have finally recovered from the loss of Thurston and are ready to contend again, and if Morgan hits top form again like he did in 2017, Hess is the man running off his hip. Due for a big season, and with the club improving their backline depth, he shouldn’t be needed in the centres.

Jamil Hopoate (reserve) – $171, 900

Another cheapie to fill the bench, Hopoate has been named to debut off the bench for Brisbane. However with Joe Ofahengaue set to return next week and Matt Lodge set to return mid-year, Hopoate will likely return to reserve grade sooner rather than later, but might make a couple dollars before then.

Keaon Koloamatangi (reserve) – $171, 900

Keaon was unlucky to miss out on a first round debut after showing strong pre-season form, however he is still a chance of playing with Ethan Lowe touch and go. Regardless, it’s a matter of when not if this kid debuts in 2020, and if you’re looking for extra cash to stack your starting side, he’s a great cheapie to have.