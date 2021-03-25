Penrith Panthers vs. Melbourne Storm

BlueBet Stadium, 8:05pm, Thursday March 25

Team News: One key change for the Panthers, with Nathan Cleary sidelined due to concussion, with promising young half Matt Burton set for a starting role.

Felise Kaufusi is suspended, with Tom Eisenhuth starting on the edge, and Aaron Pene joining the bench. Nicho Hynes replaces Ryan Papenhuyzen at fullback following a neck issue.

Prediction: The Grand Final rematch, minus some key players. Whilst Melbourne are obviously without Cam Smith from that decider, Penrith are missing half their spine through injury, with Api Koroisau and Nathan Cleary missing the clash. With Ryan Papenhuyzen also ruled out with a neck issue, we’ve only got half the spines from that premiership clash.

It’s hard to read the form. Penrith haven’t even conceded a point so far, yet have only come up against two sides that finished in the bottom four last season. Melbourne have won one and lost another, beating pre-season premiership favourites in Souths whilst being beaten by the Eels, though in torrential conditions. The loss of Cleary is massive, with the spotlight on Matt Burton. They’ve lost their fullback in ‘Paps’, but an uninterrupted halves pairing of Munster and Hughes will give the Panthers their first loss of the year. Storm by 8.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

WIN Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday March 26

Team News: The Dragons are unchanged following their first win of the season.

Josh Schuster has been named to start in the back-row with Andrew Davey out. Morgan Boyle joins the interchange.

Prediction: This should be a tussle. Two sides destined to miss the finals, though both showed improved efforts last round. The Dragons, specifically Ben Hunt, were impressive in victory, though the Cowboys did not show much resistance. Manly were better than the 40-point shellacking they copped in the opening week but weren’t great against the Bunnies. They had a chance to win, and slipped away.

It’s going to be a question of who can hold the footy, and who can build pressure. Hunt will have built immense confidence after that performance in Townsville, and Daly Cherry-Evans will need a big step up from his opening two rounds. It’s going to be an arm wrestle for sure, and running out at WIN Stadium must favour the Red V. However, Manly’s middle third have the ability to break this wide open, and in an upset, the Sea Eagles will clench this by a DCE field goal. Manly by 1.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters

Stadium Australia, 8:05pm, Friday March 26

Team News: Josh Mansour comes in for the concussion wary Jaxson Paulo in the club’s only change.

The Roosters welcome back Victor Radley into the side, named in the 14, replacing Drew Hutchison. Angus Crichton is also back after a one-week suspension, pushing Nat Butcher to the bench and Fletcher Baker out of the team.

Prediction: The game of the round, this contest is closer than meets the eye. The Roosters have scored 40 in back-to-back weeks, against teams in wooden spoon contention. But regardless, they have looked sharp. South Sydney, while beating Manly, continue to be their worst enemy, combining for 29 errors across the first two rounds. They’ll need to complete at over 85% to win this match-up.

Victor Radley and Angus Crichton are massive inclusions, and will add some starch to their pack. South Sydney’s forwards have struggled at times so far this year, so the likes of Thomas Burgess and Tevita Tatola will be key for them. Plus, Latrell Mitchell against James Tedesco, if that doesn’t sell tickets than nothing will. The lethal right edge of the Chooks will be the deciding factor. There’ll be spite, but the boys from Bondi will win this in an absolute thriller. Roosters by 2.

Canberra Raiders vs. New Zealand Warriors

GIO Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday March 27

Team News: Jarrod Croker plays his first game of the season at centre, pushing Sebastian Kris to the reserves.

Chanel Harris-Tavita will miss 12 weeks with a foot fracture, meaning former Rooster and Bronco Sean O’Sullivan makes his club debut at halfback. Jamayne Taunua-Brown is suspended, giving Bunty Afoa a crack at starting, and Jack Murchie coming onto the bench.

Prediction: Jarrod Croker is a huge inclusion for the Raiders, even with the strong form of rookie Sebastian Kris. A leader, his combination with Elliot Whitehead and Jack Wighton will be key in a Green machine win. The Warriors have lost halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita for three months, placing Sean O’Sullivan in the hot seat. They’ll struggle without CHT running the ship, so don’t be surprised to see Nikorima move to seven and Paul Turner at five-eighth in coming weeks.

The Raiders struggled in the wet, failing to score a point in the second-half, and were frankly lucky to escape with the two points. Ricky Stuart will drill that into them through the week, and back at GIO Stadium, expect the side to be on song. The front-row battle between Josh Papalii and Addin Fonua-Blake is mouth-watering. The Raiders are stronger in the forwards, classier in the halves and a tad more potent in the backline, they’ll win this one well. Raiders by 14.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday March 27

Team News: Brisbane have named an unchanged team.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner has a broken foot, promoting Corey Waddell to an edge, and Joe Stimson named on the bench. Tuipulotu Katoa starts on the wing for the suspended Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Prediction: Last season’s two bottom teams haven’t faired well in the opening rounds, both winless after Round 2. The Dogs have suffered back-to-back 13+ thrashings, while Brisbane have actually won two of the four halves they’ve played, despite losing two games. Canterbury have cohesion issues, while the Broncos don’t know how to put 80 minutes together.

The halves will be the deciding factor, Brodie Croft and Anthony Milford, or Kyle Flanagan and Jake Averillo? Their ability to convert pressure into points will be the key to either side winning this one. Expect errors, but there’s been glimpses of gold in Milford over the first two rounds in attack. Playing against a team that hasn’t communicated well in defence so far, he could absolutely tear them apart in true vintage Milford form. Dogs will throw plenty at them, but Kevvie Walters will have his first NRL head coaching win on Saturday. Brisbane by 12.

Parramatta Eels vs. Cronulla Sharks

Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday March 27

Team News: Ryan Matterson is out with concussion, giving Isaiah Papali’i his first start for the club after an impressive start, and Ray Stone playing his first game of the year off the pine.

Mawene Hiroti has been dropped, utility Connor Tracey starts at centre, and Teig Wilton is added to the interchange.

Prediction: Parramatta were close to the best team of the round last week, though the conditions definitely played into their favour. Clint Gutherson was phenomenal at the back, and Mitchell Moses finally took control. Meanwhile the Sharks were a few Chad Townsend conversions away from knocking off Canberra. It’s a closer game than many think.

A dry Bankwest means a faster track, which could see Dylan Brown and ‘Gutho’ combining on that left edge for points, though if wet still, Cronulla are the type of side to grind out a low-scoring win. Bankwest is Parramatta’s fortress and they’ll gain a lot of confidence after holding Melbourne to 12 points, and will beat Cronulla in a tight affair. Eels by 4.

Newcastle Knights vs. Wests Tigers

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday March 28

Team News: Kurt Mann starts at five-eighth with youngster Phoenix Crossland sitting out two games for a crusher tackle charge.

Joey Leilua has been dropped completely, making way for the returning James Roberts. Zane Musgrove is also back and straight into the starting team, pushing Joe Ofahengaue to the bench and Michael Chee-Kam out of the team.

Prediction: Mitchell Pearce’s 300th, and won’t he be ready to go. He’s really controlled the pace for Newcastle in the opening fortnight and was the deciding factor in that game against New Zealand. Michael Maguire has finally pulled the trigger and sent Joey Leilua to the NSW Cup, but he’s not their only weakness.

In his 150th NRL game, Luke Brooks was well off the pace again as his side got thumped by 40. They’ve lost by nearly 30 points per game this season, and a fired up Knights side at home won’t help. Daine Laurie and Alex Twal are shining lights but need more help, but there’s no cavalry to save them. It’ll be a red and blue Sunday in the Hunter. Newcastle by 20.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Gold Coast Titans

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:15pm, Sunday March 28

Team News: Kyle Feldt is missing through suspension, giving Murray Taulagi a chance.

Ash Taylor has suffered a hand injury, giving Tanah Boyd a few weeks as starting five-eighth.

Prediction: Another local derby for the Titans, Justin Holbrook’s men will be hoping to go two-from-two against Queensland sides with a win on Sunday. Recruits Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and David Fifita stood up against Brisbane, and will need to do so again combatting the likes of Jordan Maclean and Josh McGuire. But the Gold Coast bash brothers will tear through with no Jason Taumalolo.

Ash Taylor is missing for the Titans but there’s big wraps on Tanah Boyd, though AJ Brimson must step up. North Queensland looked so clueless in attack last week, they had no idea how to score points, or create an opportunity on the fifth tackle. If Michael Morgan doesn’t grab this game by the scruff of the neck, then this make the Titans the best club in Queensland (right now). Titans by 16.