Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm

Bankwest Stadium, 8:05pm, Thursday March 18

Team News: Marata Niukore returns from suspension in place of Keegan Hipgrave on the bench.

Melbourne are unchanged.

Prediction: While both sides earned 8-point victories last week, it was two very different tales. Melbourne were electric in their win over pre-season premiership favourites, South Sydney, while it took Parramatta 60 minutes to get a lead over the reigning wooden spooners. They trailed 16-0 at half time to the Broncos, but Melbourne won’t collapse like Brisbane did.

If Ryan Papenhuyzen can come close to his form last week, he’ll rip the Eels to shreds, especially if the Storm forwards dominate. Similarly to the Rabbitohs, Parramatta couldn’t hold onto the ball, and if any side makes you pay for errors, it’s Craig Bellamy’s men. Expect a fast start from the Storm in another dominant display. Melbourne by 14.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Newcastle Knights

Central Coast Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday March 19

Team News: Adam Pompey comes into the centres for the injured Euan Aitken.

Newcastle have stuck with the same 17 named last Tuesday, despite question marks over Kurt Mann, Brad Best and Connor Watson. Watson has been named to start despite coming off the bench in a last minute switch.

Prediction: One of the tightest games of the round, the front-row battle will be an absolute must see. Daniel Saifiti and Dave Klemmer coming up against Addin Fonua-Blake. When you break it down, the Warriors have the better backline, the forward packs are relatively even, but the real difference lies in Mitchell Pearce. If the Newcastle halfback can lead his side around the park like he did against Canterbury, the Knights look set for a second win.

The Warriors won’t be easy to beat, especially on the Central Coast, and need Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to have a blinder to snatch this from the Knights. It’ll be a tussling affair, but Newcastle have too many points in them for the Kiwis to contain. Newcastle by 6.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Brisbane Broncos

Cbus Super Stadium, 8:05pm, Friday March 19

Team News: Only the one change for the Titans, with Brian Kelly’s broken hand giving Phillip Sami a shot in the centres.

John Asiata and Xavier Coates have been cleared to play, but Matt Lodge’s hamstring injury sees Thomas Flegler move into the starting side, with Rhys Kennedy on the bench.

Warning graphic

Xavier Coates went to hospital for scans after landing heavily on his head/neck in scoring. Really hoping only short term nerve traction injury (burner/stinger) & no long term issue or fracture, obviously great signs he was able to walk from field under own power pic.twitter.com/K2Oiuy8XJX — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 12, 2021

Prediction: Believe it or not, Brisbane were the better of these two teams last week. They were down their best two players in Kotoni Staggs and Payne Haas as well as losing three during the game, and it still took the Eels to the hour mark to get a lead. The Titans looked like they’d read into the hype too much, and just couldn’t navigate any structure against the Warriors. David Fifita struggled to get himself into the game, and they lacked cohesion.

The Titans will be stronger for the run, and there’s question marks over Brisbane’s second half ability to perform. But one point Kevvie Walters has been staunch on since taking the head coaching role is bringing the culture back to the club, and they’ll be well aware of ‘little brother’ the Titans breathing down their neck, the Broncos will be up for this one. Tipping David Fifita to score in a Brisbane win. Broncos by 2.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Penrith Panthers

Bankwest Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday March 20

Team News: Jeremy Marshall-King is back, replacing debutant Bradley Deitz on the pine, while Raymond Faitala-Mariner moves into the back-row for Corey Waddell, who drops to the bench.

Penrith Panthers are 1-17.

Prediction: Penrith are still well and truly the real deal. They were rusty to start, but you can’t be too upset as a coach with a 24-0 victory. They moved the ball well, they attacked both sides of the field as well as through the middle, they looked sharp the longer they played together. Canterbury had their moments, but some of their defensive decisions were shocking. They lacked communication, and the Knights made them pay for it.

The last time these sides clashed was Round 20 last year, a 42-0 win to the Panthers. The Bulldogs will get on the board this time, Kyle Flanagan looked the goods, but it’ll be Penrith that take the win once again. Panthers by 18.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Lottoland, 5:30pm, Saturday March 20

Team News: Des has listened, and wrung changes to the side that was blown off the park by the Roosters. Andrew Davey starts with Jack Gosiewski pushed to the interchange. Tevita Funa and Morgan Boyle have been dropped from the bench, with Cade Cust and Sean Keppie getting a crack on the pine.

Josh Mansour has been dropped after a shocker against Melbourne, replaced by youngster Jaxson Paulo. Jacob Host has also been bumped from the starting side to the reserves, handing Keaon Koloamatangi his first career start, with Patrick Mago on the bench.

Prediction: Interestingly, there’s two ways this clash goes. South Sydney put on a clinic similar to the Roosters and blow this Manly side off the park, or the Sea Eagles being the Sea Eagles, absorb the criticism and everyone writing them off, and sneak a win at home. It’ll be the former, but the second option wouldn’t surprise.

Wayne Bennett will have this side up, and make sure they know who their biggest opposition is – themselves. Their handling was diabolical, and could be again with the game expected to be a wet one. But they will make sure they hold onto the pill, and stop pushing the unnecessary passes and offloads.

They more they hold it, the more momentum their forwards, the more Damien Cook comes into the game. It’s like clockwork. The Sea Eagles will be a lot better, specifically at home, but the Rabbitohs have enough fire power to really flex their premiership muscle. Latrell to have another blinder. South Sydney by 16.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday March 20

Team News: Despite copping a 24-0 loss, the club has named the same 1-17.

Corey Norman replaces Adam Clune in the only change to last week’s side.

Prediction: A surprisingly hard game to tip. Cowboys come in as $1.50 favourites despite not scoring a single point. The Dragons can consider themselves unlucky after a dubious decision hurt them late in their clash with Cronulla, but they didn’t look like world beaters regardless. They’ll get Norman back, who forms a former Brisbane spine in himself, Hunt and McCullough. How they combine will go a long way in deciding this one.

Jason Taumalolo’s impact could be the telling factor. Todd Payten has limited his minutes, but against one of the worst packs in the competition, he could run rampant through the middle. The North Queensland spine must click and involve Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt more, but at home they’ve got too much pepper for the Red V. Cowboys by 10.

Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters

Campbelltown Sports Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday March 21

Team News: Adam Doueihi comes straight into the side at five-eighth following his Round 1 suspension, bumping Moses Mbye to the bench and Russell Packer to the reserves.

Trent Robinson has been forced into making changes, Angus Crichton’s one match ban for a crusher tackle hands Nat Butcher a start on the edge, and Fletcher Baker debuting via the bench. Jake Friend’s concussion means Freddy Lussick returns at hooker, and injured Adam Keighran is out as Drew Hutchison takes the 14 jersey.

Prediction: This could get ugly for the Wests Tigers. They made too many crucial errors last week, and while it’s Luke Brooks 150th NRL game this week, he needs to improve big time. Last week there were penalties, kicks out on the full, your side won’t win if that’s what your halfback is dishing up. Joey Leilua sums up the side well, when he puts it together he’s a force, but those efforts are few and far between.

The Roosters are a well oiled machine, and despite losing some valuable parts in Angus Crichton and Jake Friend, put new parts in and the machine runs all the same. Luke Keary took control at halfback and James Tedesco is…. Well, he’s James Tedesco. A freak. Just when you thought blokes like Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster were taking the mantle as the NRL’s best, Teddy plays like that. Against his former side, he’ll have another blinder. Don’t be surprised if Sam Walker is a last second inclusion on the bench either. Roosters by 22.

Cronulla Sharks vs. Canberra Raiders

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6:15pm, Sunday March 21

Team News: Jesse Ramien has been handed a three-game suspension after a high shot on Matt Dufty, giving Mawene Hiroti a chance in the centres in Cronulla’s only change.

Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien will miss the Sharks' next three matches after having his high tackle charge on Dragons fullback Matt Dufty reduced. FULL STORY: https://t.co/A2h755udNb#NRL #NRL2021 #UpUp pic.twitter.com/olJMUt9NnI — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) March 16, 2021

Canberra are 1-17.

Prediction: It took Canberra some time last Sunday but when they finally figured it out, fireworks. They’re a dark horse this year. Cronulla, the jury is out. They beat the Dragons and beat them well, but it’s only St George. This will be a better showing for both sides for where they’re at. Cronulla have the motivation, with captain Wade Graham playing his 250th NRL game in front of a home crowd.

Josh Hodgson is still finding his feet in his return from injury, and Jack Wighton needs to get himself a little more involved this week. But for them to have those issues and still win by 18 is massive. This will be the litmus test for Cronulla’s forward pack, against the likes of Joseph Tapine, Josh Papalii and Ryan James through the middle, they need to show some fight. It’ll be a scrap early, but in a somewhat high-scoring affair, Canberra have what it takes to run away with it. Raiders by 13.