Parramatta Eels vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Bankwest Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday August 27

Team News: Andrew Davey replaces the suspended Marata Niukore on the bench. Corey Allan replaces Alex Johnston on the wing, while Liam Knight returns in place of Kurt Dillon on the bench.

Prediction: This shapes as quite the contest. Parramatta held Melbourne to nil for the first time is six years, though the Storm were missing over 1100 games of NRL experience. South Sydney handed Manly their biggest loss in 15 years, whilst also racking up their biggest halftime lead in the club’s 112 year history.

Both sides have only lost two matches with a full strength spine this year. Souths attack is firing, averaging nearly 37 points a game over the last four games, while the Eels have cracked 20 once in their last seven games. While the Eels have the best defence in the competition, the Rabbitohs are just clicking so well at the moment, and will have too many points for the Eels at Bankwest. South Sydney by 4.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Gold Coast Titans

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday August 28

Team News: Jackson Ford and Billy Brittain replace Korbin Sims and Paul Vaughan on the bench. Ash Taylor returns in place of Tanah Boyd, Tyrone Peachey starts at lock for Moe Fotuaika, Mitch Rein replaces Nathan Peats, Beau Fermor starts with Keegan Hipgrave dropping to the bench, joined by Erin Clark.

Prediction: This will be an absolute points-fest. Jamal Fogarty is leading this Titans side around the park well for a rookie, while Matt Dufty could pick this Gold Coast defence apart. The Dragons are missing some firepower in their forward pack but just have too much creativity and starch for this Titans outfit.

The battle between these little, zippy fullbacks should pay the price of admission alone, but it’ll be names like Hunt and Clune that decide how much this Dragons outfit will win by. Both sides will rack up 20+ points, but it’s the Red V’s night. Dragons by 16.

Sydney Roosters vs. Brisbane Broncos

SCG, 7:55pm, Friday August 28

Team News: Boyd Cordner and Daniel Tupou return for Daniel Fifita and Matt Ikuvalu, with Nat Butcher dropping to the bench. Sean O’Sullivan replaces the hamstrung Anthony Milford, while Corey Paix starts with Isaac Luke suspended, with Brodie Croft on the bench.

Prediction: This… This could get ugly. The last time these clubs met, the Roosters handed Brisbane their biggest ever loss, 59-0 at Suncorp. The Roosters will be buoyed by the return of captain Cordner and Daniel Tupou, while Brisbane continue to lose troops (and their coach). Peter Gentle will try his hardest for the remainder of the season, but this is an unfortunate way to start tenure. Roosters by 40.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Newcastle Knights

Scully Park, 3:00pm, Saturday August 29

Team News: Chanel Harris-Tavita and Eli Katoa return in place of Paul Turner and Isaiah Papali’i. Mason Lino comes in for Blake Green.

Prediction: The Warriors take a game to their quarantine home of Tamworth, somewhere Newcastle are familiar with having played games there over the past few seasons. Both sides snared wins last week yet neither were convincing, it’s a question of how big a toll will losing Blake Green have on Newcastle?

Their spinal recruits are cursed, with 2020 signings Jayden Brailey, Blake Green and Andrew McCullough all joining Connor Watson on the sideline. The Warriors have some troops back for this clash, but they won’t be able to contain Dave Klemmer in his 150th. It’ll be a close match, but it’s the middle third that’ll see the Knights stroll to a win. Knights by 8.

Cronulla Sharks vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday August 29

Team News: Connor Tracey and Shaun Johnson come into the halves for Matt Moylan and Braydon Trindall. Hamlin-Uele starts at prop, Toby Rudolf is at lock with Scott Sorensen back to the interchange.

Briton Nikora returns in the back-row, pushing Siosifa Talakai to the bench. Valentine Holmes returns on the wing against his former club for ‘the Hammer’ while Murray Tuilagi replaces Tom Opacic at centre. Daj Asi replaces Ben Hampton at centre, while Jason Taumalolo’s injury sees Josh McGuire move to lock, Francis Molo start at prop and Tom Gilbert join the bench.

Prediction: Just as he returned, Matt Moylan has been dropped, who is so far off the player he was a few years ago. Johnson has improved dramatically this year, but it’s the young guns that have done most of Cronulla’s heavy lifting this year. Names like Toby Rudolf, Siosifa Talakai, Royce Hunt and Braden Hamlin-Uele have kept the Sharks going this year and helped them strive for that top eight spot.

A win here should just about seal a spot, depending on other team’s results. But the Cowboys are shot, they’ve lost eight in a row, no Taumalolo, held to nil by Newcastle. Something has to go their way soon but not this week. Sharks by 19.

Penrith Panthers vs. Wests Tigers

Panthers Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday August 29

Team News: Brian To’o returns on the wing, pushing Brent Naden to centre, Tyrone May to the bench and Daine Laurie out of the side. Api Koroisau is out and replaced by Mitch Kenny, while Viliame Kikau is suspended, shifitng Isaah Yeo to the edge, James Fisher-Harris to lock, Moses Leota starts at prop and Billy Burns joins the bench.

Harry Grant starts at hooker with Jacob Liddle on the bench and Josh Reynolds out, Alex Twal’s return at lock pushes Matt Eisenhuth to the interchange bench, joined by the recalled Shawn Blore. Thomas Mikaele starts with Russell Packer dropped.

Prediction: Harry Grant is a massive inclusion for this match, in the three games he’s missed, the Tigers were beat by the Knights by 40, only managed to beat the Bulldogs by one, and then conceded nearly 40 against a HEAVILY depleted Roosters outfit.

They are a mess without him. Penrith are the opposite, they’ve lost their hooker for the match but don’t expect the boys from the foot of the mountains to skip a beat. They’ve won ten in a row and get cult figure Brian To’o back from injury. At home, this could be yet another Penrith towel up. Grant will help, but he’s not a miracle worker. Panthers by 14.

Melbourne Storm vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Sunshine Coast Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday August 30

Team News: Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, and Cameron Smith return for Ryley Jacks, Cooper Johns, and Brandon Smith. Kenny Bromwich is out, with Tom Eisenhuth starting in the second-row.

Jesse Bromwich returns from a one-week suspension at prop, with Tino Fa’asuamaleaui back to the bench. Marion Seve returns on the wing, pushing Sandor Earl to the bench and Albert Vete out.

Tevita Funa is named at fullback, Reuben Garrick on the wing and Jack Gosiewski at centre with Moses Suli’s season done. Marty Taupau starts with Taniela Paseka dropping back to the bench, while Joel Thompson returns in the second-row, Corey Waddell also on the interchange.

Prediction: How bad were Manly? Their heaviest loss in 15 years. You can blame injuries, but the Storm were missing over 1,100 games of NRL experience last week and still only conceded two tries.

The Sea Eagles let in nine. NINE. Including six in the first half alone. If this was at Lottoland, I’d say it might be close, but with the troops the Storm have back, this is another blowout incoming. Season over, Manly. Storm by 26.

Canberra Raiders vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

GIO Stadium, 6:30pm, Sunday August 30

Team News: Josh Papalii, Dunamis Lui and Hudson Young move back into the starting side with Joe Tapine and Ryan Sutton on the bench. Although due to a contract agreement, Corey Harawira-Naera can’t play his former club, with centre Matt Timoko debuting on the bench instead.

Luke Thompson, Jack Cogger, Tim Lafai, Reimis Smith, Jake Averillo and Sauaso Sue have been dropped. Lachlan Lewis is the halfback, Marcelo Montoya at centre, DWZ on the wing, Dylan Napa at prop, Aiden Tolman at lock, Josh Jackson on an edge, with Matt Doorey, Renouf To’omaga and Dean Britt join the bench.

Prediction: Both these teams, believe it or not. There’s more a chance of Aiden Tolman scores a hat trick this week than Brisbane beating the Roosters, which means a win for Canterbury keep their hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon alive.

Canberra must keep winning in order to stay in touch with the top four. Harawira-Naera isn’t allowed to play his former side, but it opens the door for young Matt Timoko to debut off the bench. The Dogs will turn up, they could score a few points but not enough to compete with Canberra, who’re really riding the wave on the back of Tom Starling out of dummy half. Canberra by 20.