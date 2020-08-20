Parramatta Eels vs. Melbourne Storm

Bankwest Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday August 20

Team News: Parramatta are unchanged. Melbourne have lost Suliasi Vunivalu and Dale Finucane to injury, with Sandor Earl on the wing, and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui starting at lock with Albert Vete on the bench. If Jahrome Hughes is ruled out with a groin injury, Cooper Johns will debut.

Prediction: Never write the Storm off. There is no better club when it comes to the ‘next man up’ mentality. They have lost some key players but watch the depth step up. The key with Parramatta is how many points they can score.

They’re 5/5 when scoring 20+ points this season, but have only hit that figure once in their last six games. They’re still in a flat spot and fell to the Red V last week. The Eels enter this week as favourites but ignore that, Melbourne still boast some big names and have the defensive resolve to stop Parramatta, a side they boast a 96-10 ledger over their last two clashes. Storm by 8.

Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla Sharks

Panthers Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday August 21

Team News: Penrith are unchanged. Cronulla are also 1-17, with Toby Rudolf again named to start despite coming off the bench.

Prediction: Penrith have set a club record for nine straight wins, when do the wheels fall off? Cronulla have the second best attack in the competition but the worst defence of any of the top 11 teams. Penrith are not only a unit of solidarity, but a smart outfit as well. Nathan Cleary is reading the game as well as anyone and in good enough form to still clench a Dally M despite being docked six points. The battle between him and Shaun Johnson should be outstanding, but all indicators suggest Penrith taking the club to their first double digit win streak. Panthers by 10.

Brisbane Broncos vs. St George Illawarra Dragons

Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday August 21

Team News: Payne Haas is suspended and Thomas Flegler injured, with Joe Ofahengaue and Rhys Kennedy starting at prop, and Ethan Bullemor and Jamil Hopoate on the bench. Anthony Milford returns for Brodie Croft, while Isaac Luke starts at hooker for the injured Jake Turpin. Paul Vaughan replaces Tristan Sailor on the bench for the Dragons. Tyrell Fuimaono was suspended at the judiciary, meaning there’ll be a reshuffle on gameday.

Prediction: Well, what will this game look like? Brisbane once again collapsed late and are missing their best young forward. Did the Dragons only win last week for Mary? Can Dean Young get the same effort level out of them? This could go either way.

The loss of Haas will point most pundits to the Red V, though Brisbane must have at least one more win in them this season. Anthony Milford was looking himself before injury, and will shine on Friday. It’s quite the upset, but Brisbane in a thriller. Broncos by 2.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Canberra Raiders

Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday August 22

Team News: Philip Sami and Anthony Don return, with Dale Copley’s pec injury meaning Young Tonumaipea shifts to the centres, and Corey Thompson dropped. Jai Arrow is out, with Jarrod Wallace at prop, Moe Fotuaika at lock and Sam Stone joining the bench. Kevin Proctor has been suspended for biting, with Beau Fermor or Tyrone Peachey to start, and a reserve to join the bench. Hudson Young starts at lock with Ryan Sutton back to the bench.

Prediction: This seems the only clear cut game of the round. Canberra are hot on the heels of a top four berth, especially with the Eels’ recent form drop off, and these are the games they must win and win well.

They are 67 points in F/A behind their nearest top four rival, but are neck and neck with the depleted Roosters on competition points. The Titans are at least competing, having not lost a game 13+ for over a month. A month that includes a 20 point win, an eight point loss to Penrith and a six point loss to the premiers. They’ll start well, but it’ll be Canberra’s day on Saturday. Canberra by 16.

Wests Tigers vs. Sydney Roosters

Leichardt Oval, 5:30pm, Saturday August 22

Team News: Wests are unchanged. The Roosters will start with a halves pairing of Drew Hutchison and Kyle Flanagan, with both Keary and Lam injured. Jared Warea-Hargreaves and Brett Morris return for Mitch Aubusson and Christian Tuipulotu, with Nat Butcher shifting to an edge. Freddy Lussick will debut on the bench.

Prediction: Before we get wrapped up in ‘the Roosters are depleted and it’s at Leichardt’, the Tigers have lost 13 of the last 14 to the premiers at the venue. Kyle Flanagan will return with a fire in the belly, and with Wests only narrowly beating last placed Canterbury, they don’t have the pack to stop Taukieaho and JWH. Roosters by 14.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

ANZ Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday August 22

Team News: Jack Johns joins the bench for the suspended Liam Knight, with Bailey Sironen to start. Brendan Elliot’s season is over with a torn ACL, meaning Reuben Garrick shifts to fullback with Jorge Taufua back on the wing. Marty Taupau returns, pushing Jake Trbojevic to lock, Corey Waddell to the bench and Jack Gosiewski to the reserves.

Prediction: A must win for both sides. 8th against 10th on the ladder, Souths have a four point buffer over Manly, a win would consolidate their spot in the eight. Manly must win to keep their season alive. A loss could see them three wins out of the eight with a nasty for and against. They only just managed to beat the Cowboys, but it’s a good sign that they found a way to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

Adam Reynolds has ice in his veins, I can’t remember the last time the game was on the line with a field goal or conversion and didn’t step up. He’ll face off against DCE in a crack personal match-up, but the Souths backline has too many points in them for Manly to match it, with Alex Johnston also an expert at finding the line at ANZ. Souths by 6.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. New Zealand Warriors

ANZ Stadium, 2:00pm, Sunday August 23

Team News: Will Hopoate returns at fullback pushing Nick Meaney to the bench and Marcelo Montoya out. Matt Doorey starts at second-row while Aiden Tolman and Jeremy Marshall-King also return, with Sione Katoa and Luke Thompson on the bench, Josh Jackson shifting to lock and Dylan Napa suspended, while Jake Averillo joins the bench. Patrick Herbert is out, with Adam Pompey pushing to the wing, and Hayze Perham in the centres. Eli Katoa’s suspension sees Isaiah Papali’i start in the back-row with Jack Murchie on the bench.

Prediction: The Dogs were so close, while the Warriors really pushed Penrith. Canterbury are a side that, while lacking elite talent, have incredible determination and grit, they fight for the full 80. The Warriors have won more games than expected this year, though many of their wins have against sides that collapse late, something the Dogs won’t do. Neither team will score 20 points, and it’ll be Canterbury that scrape home a much needed win in the bid to dodge the wooden spoon. Bulldogs by 4.

Newcastle Knights vs. North Queensland Cowboys

McDonald Jones Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday August 23

Team News: Daniel Saifiti will miss this week with a knee injury, with brother Jacob starting and Pasami Saulo joining the bench. Reuben Cotter replaces Jake Granville on the bench for the Cowboys.

Prediction: The Cowboys have lost their last seven games, and their last win? A Round 7 victory over the Newcastle Knights. But back at home, it’s a different tale for a Blake Green infused Knights outfit. They’ll wear their ‘unlucky’ hi-vis jersey, which is even more reason for Kalyn Ponga to shine against his former club.

Green’s arrival has allowed Ponga to take a step back from the playmaking duties and just inject himself, and while Michael Morgan nearly single-handedly won the game for North Queensland last week, he doesn’t have the supporting cast to match it with Newcastle. Tipping Kurt Mann to play out of his skin again, arguably the Knights’ most consistent spine member this season. Knights by 18.