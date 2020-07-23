Parramatta Eels vs. Wests Tigers

Bankwest Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday July 23

Team News: Mitchell Moses and Blake Ferguson come straight in for Jai Field and George Jennings, while Ryan Matterson’s return sees Brad Takairangi drop to the bench and David Gower to the reserves. Luke Garner is out, replaced by Michael Chee-Kam. Thomas Mikaele is a late out, replaced by Oliver Clark.

Prediction: Here comes the spite match. Mitchell Moses and Ryan Matterson against their former club, did Matterson actually say ‘you’ll never win a Grand Final’ to the Tigers on his way out? Whether he said it or not, it’ll have Wests’ forwards firing. The Eels get some major troops back and while the Tigers were phenomenal last week, it’s hard to see the Eels losing two in a row. Benji Marshall’s experience is vital as is how they use Luke Brooks, the Eels side just looks a little more settled. Eels are 8.

North Queensland Cowboys vs. Manly Warringah Sea Eagles

Queensland Country Bank Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday July 24

Team News: The Cowboys are unchanged. Addin Fonua-Blake returns for Manly, pushing Taniela Paseka to the bench and Corey Waddell out of the side.

Prediction: How will the Cowboys perform after Paul Green’s firing? They showed spirit against Penrith with their youngsters standing up, and will benefit from the return home. Manly showed up against the Eels and shocked them in the first-half, they’ll need that grit and desire to win up north, though they have won their last two in Townsville. Addin Fonua-Blake vs. Jason Taumalolo will be a cracker, but Daly Cherry-Evans just has too much control to let the young Cowboys stars pull the wool over them. Manly by 14.

Brisbane Broncos vs. Melbourne Storm

Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday July 24

Team News: Tesi Niu is out, with Anthony Milford moving to fullback, Brodie Croft to five-eighth and Tom Dearden at halfback. Tyson Gamble joins the bench. Kotoni Staggs returns at centre and Herbie Farnworth on the wing for Richie Kennar and Jamayne Isaako. Corey Oates is out, with Tevita Pangai Jnr and Joe Ofahengaue in the back-row, Cory Paix is at hooker with Issac Luke suspended, Thomas Flegler starts at prop, with Ben Te’o on the bench joined by Rhys Kennedy. Melbourne are unchanged.

Prediction: Get ready for a rugby league massacre. Melbourne are a flashy new MX5, driving down main street while the Broncos are a 1990’s Pulsar, spluttering along behind. The changes and reshuffling continues at Red Hill with a ‘win five of your last ten games or be sacked’ ultimatum hanging over Seibold. Joe Ofahengaue is not an edge player and throwing Tom Dearden into this mess is almost cruel. Three of Brisbane’s four worst ever losses have come in their last 11 games and this could join the list. Melbourne by 46.

New Zealand Warriors vs. Sydney Roosters

Central Coast Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday July 25

Team News: Agnatius Paasi, Patrick Herbert and Wayde Egan are injured, with Karl Lawton at hooker, Adam Pompey at centre, Jazz Tevaga at lock, Jack Hetherington at prop, Elise Katoa in the second-row, Adam Blair on the bench with Chanel Harris-Tavita and Lachlan Burr. Angus Crichton is out, with Mitch Aubusson in the second-row and Nat Butcher joining the bench.

Prediction: Speaking of massacres… If you think this is bad, imagine if the Roosters do actually get Sonny Bill-Williams for the rest of the season. The Warriors don’t lack effort, but they’re just so outclassed. Keary and Tedesco will light this one through the middle, and their forward pack will be dominant. There’s no result that isn’t a Roosters win. Roosters by 38.

Cronulla Sharks vs. St. George Illawarra Dragons

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday July 25

Team News: Briton Nikora and Scott Sorensen are out, with Siosifa Talakai and Toby Rudolf starting, and Jack Williams and Teig Wilton joining the bench. Tariq Sims is suspended, with Tyrell Fuimaono starting and Jacob Host joining the bench.

Prediction: The Dragons got the win when these sides clashed last month, but both have fired as of late, winning a combined seven of their last ten matches. The Dragons are looking sharp, with Clune at halfback and Hunt at hooker, though it took a last minute Canterbury error for the Dragons to beat last place.

The Sharks have scored 150 points in their last four games and despite injuries, the spine is working well, with Shaun Johnson finally making the jump from ‘off-the-cuff’ to organiser. He’ll have another big game Saturday, and guide the Sharks to a hard fought win. Sharks by 6.

Canberra Raiders vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

GIO Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday July 25

Team News: Michael Oldfield is out, with Jordan Rapana moving to centre, Semi Valemei starting on the wing and Harley Smith-Shields on the bench. James Roberts and Ethan Lowe are out for the season, with Campbell Graham returning at centre, Bailey Sironen starting in the back-row, and Jack Johns, the ‘nephew of Andrew’ as Damien Cook called him, debuting off the bench.

Prediction: Matty Johns, come on down! His eldest son, Jack, will debut off the bench for Souths, with younger brother Cooper still waiting for his debut at the Storm. Canberra were outstanding against the Roosters, but will getting themselves so up for a game leave them flat this week?

The one positive in South Sydney’s loss to Newcastle was that the last 15 minutes showed that team what they’re capable of producing. They’ve lost James Roberts and Ethan Lowe for the year but have some depth. But the halves combination of Jack Wighton and George Williams is too good to ignore right now. Canberra in a nail-biter. Canberra by 2.

Newcastle Knights vs. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

McDonald Jones Stadium, 2:00pm, Sunday July 26

Team News: Newcastle are unchanged. Jake Averillo returns in the centres, pushing Marcelo Montoya to the wing and Christian Crichton out. Brandon Wakeham replaces Sauaso Sue on the bench.

Prediction: McDonald Jones, Sunday afternoon, this is when the Knights are at their best. The Dogs were unlucky to lose against St. George Illawarra but will be buoyed by the signatures of Nick Cotric and Trent Barrett for 2021. Athough they just don’t have the firepower to stop Klemmer, Pearce and Ponga, they’ll try their heart outs and may keep the score low. Ponga is warming up and will show his credentials in this Newcastle win. Knights by 16.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers

Cbus Super Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday July 26

Team News: Dale Copley returns at centre, pushing Phillip Sami to the wing and Treymain Spry out of the side. Kevin Proctor comes in for Beau Fermor. Dylan Edwards, Dean Whare and Api Koroisau are out injured. Caleb Aekins starts at fullback, Brent Naden shifts to centre and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak on the wing, and Mitch Kenny starts at hooker.

Prediction: Ladies and gentleman, the third massacre. Penrith are missing half their spine but that team could play with 11 and still win if Nathan Cleary is in the team. He’s the Dally M favourite for mine.

He has taken his game to a new level since the COVID break and could beat the Titans single-handedly here. The majority of Titans’ wins these last two seasons have been close matches they’ve won at the death. By the time that 75:00 minute mark hits, Penrith will be way out of reach. Penrith by 32.