Wests Tigers vs. Newcastle Knights

Suncorp Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday May 14

Team News: Adam Doueihi and Moses Mbye swap positions, with Mbye moving to five-eighth and Doueihi to the centres, while Zac Cini is dropped for the returning Tommy Talau. Jacob Liddle is back in the starting team, with Jake Simpkins dropped all together, handing Jock Madden a debut off the bench, and back-rower Shawn Blore plays his first game of the season in place of Stefano Utoikamanu.

Newcastle have named the same side that defeated Canberra, though Brayden Musgrove is in doubt, with Hymel Hunt a chance of returning after being named in the reserves.

Prediction: Michael Maguire, what are you thinking? Adam Doueihi has been a shining light in a subpar side, and has been shifted to the centres, with Moses Mbye in the halves with Luke Brooks. Tigers fans wanted changes, but these are not the right calls. Newcastle dug their way out of a hole last week to earn a much needed victory, scoring 24 unanswered points against Canberra. If they want to become a consistent side, they need Kalyn Ponga to produce his last 20 minutes for a full game, every week.

The Tigers claimed one of their two victories this season against the Knights nearly two months ago, but the club looks all over the shop at the moment. The Knights were without Ponga in that matchup, who starred at Magic Round two years ago. He’s a player who’ll rise in front of a packed out stadium, and could pull this Wests team apart. The score line flattered the Tigers last week, they’re not going to be a finals contender with Luke Brooks steering the side, and they’ll struggle again with the Knights carrying momentum into this one. Newcastle will kick off the round with some magic of their own, Kalyn to star. Newcastle by 14.

Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos

Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday May 14

Team News: Marty Taupau returns at prop, pushing Sean Keppie to the bench and Zac Saddler out of the side.

Pat Carrigan’s season is over following an ACL tear, handing Thomas Flegler the starting lock spot, and John Asiata takes his seat on the bench.

Prediction: These sides were neck-and-neck for the wooden spoon a few weeks into the season, now with some form behind them, this may be a decent contest. Tom Trbojevic has been out of this world since his return, while in Brisbane’s last four matches they lost to Penrith by eighth, beat the Gold Coast and lost to the Cowboys by a single point, they’re on the up. Manly have only lost one game since Turbo’s return, a 12 point loss to Penrith.

Payne Haas against Marty Taupau should be a great battle of the middle third but it’s hard to see a Manly side featuring Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom Trbojevic falling here. They seem to click more and more each week, and Turbo looks like he’s playing in an Under 8’s game at times, it just comes so easily to him. Brisbane will have some razzle dazzle in them, but it’ll be the Sea Eagles that fly the coup with competition points in hand. Manly by 12.



Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Canberra Raiders

Suncorp Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday May 15

Team News: Trent Barrett has swung the axe and dropped Kyle Flanagan, handing Jake Averillo the halfback role with Brandon Wakeham his halves partner. Dylan Napa’s return at prop pushes Ava Seumanufungai to the bench, while Renouf Atoni starts at lock with Corey Waddell dropping to the bench, and Lachlan Lewis out. Corey Allen is also out of the side with an AC joint injury, pushing Nick Meaney to the centres and Tuipulotu Katoa comes onto the wing. Matt Doorey replaces Ofahiki Ogden on the bench.

Josh Hodgson returns via the bench in place of Siliva Havili. Jordan Rapana is missing, handing Semi Valemi his first game of the year on the wing. Joe Tapine and Ryan Sutton are both missing through injury, with Hudson Young starting at lock, and Dunamis Lui and Ryan James join the bench.

Prediction: Unfortunately for Canterbury fans, they may just play Canberra back into form here. Ricky has made the right move by starting the returning Josh Hodgson from the bench, the Raiders’ halves simply look more dangerous playing behind a quick, nifty hooker like Tom Starling. Canterbury have hooked star recruit Kyle Flanagan marking the second time the halfback has been hooked by his club in 12 months. You’ve got to feel for the kid after the emotion he showed this week, he’ll be back.

The Raiders need to find a way to play 80 minutes. They’ve led by 10+ in all three of their last matches and lost all three. The addition of Hodgson could certainly help them close out a game, but he must find a way to gel into the spine. It’s hard to see this Bulldogs outfit throwing too much at this Canberra outfit, and Nick Meaney having to defend Sebastian Kris could spell trouble for the blue and white. Jack Wighton and co will show Trent Barrett why their halfback isn’t their biggest issue. Raiders by 20.



Cronulla Sharks vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs

Suncorp Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday May 15

Team News: Josh Dugan returns for the injured Jesse Ramien in the centres, while Andrew Fifita will play his first NRL game of the season via the bench in lieu of Billy Magoulias.

Taane Milne is named on the wing, with Dane Gagai swapping back to the centres and Steven Marsters dropping to the reserves. Adam Reynolds is the big in, coming into the side for Dean Hawkins. Liam Knight will start at lock with Jai Arrow dropping to the bench, while Hame Sele replaces Patrick Mago on the bench.

Prediction: Adam Reynolds is set to call Suncorp home next year, how will his team respond? More importantly, how will they respond to a 50-0 drubbing to the hands of the premiers last week? The Rabbitohs were nothing short of awful, becoming the first side in over 70 years to concede six tries in a game to a single player. The Sharks weren’t much better, losing 48-0 to last year’s runners-up. Both short on troops, this should be an interesting clash.

Reynolds is a massive in for the Bunnies who looked rudderless last week. Their forward pack couldn’t make any metres, they really struggled to lay any sort of platform, moving Jai Arrow back to the bench is smart from Wayne Bennett. They need that injection of energy around the 20-25 minute mark. The Sharks need to make a decision on this halves pairing, their spine is all over the shop. Bennett will give them a massive wake-up call this week in their last game without Latrell Mitchell, the Bunnies will bounce back here. Rabbitohs by 10.



Sydney Roosters vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Suncorp Stadium, 7:45pm, Saturday May 15

Team News: Drew Hutchison will miss the next month after puncturing his lung, just as Lachlan Lam makes a timely return from a knee injury, and takes the five-eighth role. Sitili Tupouniua is another key in for the Chooks, pushing Nat Butcher back to the pine and last week’s debutant Tuku Hau Tapuha drops to the reserves.

North Queensland have resisted making changes after defeating Brisbane.

Prediction: Could this be the week we see Joseph Suaalii? Sam Walker is managing both ankle and shoulder issues, and if the halfback is ruled out, expect Joey Manu to shift to five-eighth and Suaalii to debut at right centre. They were hard done by against Parramatta, but Trent Robinson isn’t one to go dwelling on a loss. He’ll have the tricolours ready to go. North Queensland snuck past Brisbane but the Chooks are a whole different beast.

If the Cowboys are to worry the boys from Bondi, Jason Taumalolo will have to up another notch from last week and take on their whole forward pack. The Roosters just have too much depth to be worried here. Nat Butcher and Ben Marschke combined for 139 tackles last week. Between the two of them. This is a team that oozes class, and with Lachlan Lam returning and James Tedesco due for a big game, there’ll be some magic in this one. Roosters by 18.



New Zealand Warriors vs. Parramatta Eels

Suncorp Stadium, 1:50pm, Sunday May 16

Team News: Ben Murdoch-Masilla returns in the second-row, pushing Bayley Sironen to the reserves.

Provided the COVID bubble doesn’t force any changes, Brad Arthur will debut his son Jakob at five-eighth with Dylan Brown suspended, while Waqa Blake returns from injury in place of the also suspended Marata Niukore. Ray Stone replaces Haze Dunster on the bench.

Prediction: Parramatta are scrambling to get a side together, with the COVID bubble throwing all sorts of spanners in the works. Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore are big outs for the Eels, is Jakob Arthur ready for the NRL? It’s their biggest test of the season, especially against a Warriors side that doesn’t quit. Multiple times this year they’ve trailed by big margins, only to claw it back and even win at times. They trailed Canberra by 21 and won, they trailed Manly by 16 and lost by just a converted try last week.

There’s definitely possibility for an upset, but at the same time, the Eels are 8-1 for a reason. They still have Gutherson, Moses and Paulo in their side. If Nathan Brown can find the perfect balance of RTS, Harris-Tavita, Nikorima, Egan and Walsh, they could score a stack of points, but they’re not their yet. Mitch Moses however will need to take control as will Reed Mahoney, and with their starting forward pack laying the platform that they have consistently this year, the Eels will win a high-scoring affair. Eels by 8.



Melbourne Storm vs. St George Illawarra Dragons

Suncorp Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday May 16

Team News: Massive outs for Melbourne, with Cameron Munster and Harry Grant sidelined for a fortnight. Ryley Jacks gets the nod at five-eighth, but in a surprise move, Kenny Bromwich has been named at hooker, with Tui Kamikamica starting in the back-row, and Tom Eisenhuth joins the bench. Dale Finucane starts at lock with Nelson Asofa-Solomona dropping to the bench, while Ryan Papenhuyzen is nearing a return after being named in the reserves.

Matt Feagai is out after getting hurt in his debut, softened by the return of the suspended Mikaele Ravalawa on the wing. Poasa Faamausili replaces Junior Amone on the bench.

Prediction: This is a lot more level than it would seem. Melbourne, as named, are missing 3/4 of their starting spine, as well as energiser bunny Brandon Smith. There’ll surely be a reshuffle on game day, with Kenny Bromwich unlikely to play hooker and Papenhuyzen a chance of coming into the team. St. George Illawarra did what was expected of them against Canterbury, and are slowly warming up again with Ben Hunt back in the side. It’s a massive ask for their forward pack though here.

If Papenhuyzen does return, watch Nicho Hynes slip into the five-eighth role, pushing Ryley Jacks to the bench, Tyson Smoothy will start at hooker, with Kenny Bromwich back to the second-row. Now that’s dangerous. Players like Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan and Tariq Sims must stand tall in this clash, and take advantage of a Storm side missing half the Maroon’s spine. It’ll be a tussle, but Melbourne are too quality a side to drop this one. Josh Addo-Carr won’t score six but he’ll still play a big part as the Storm rain on the Red V’s parade. Melbourne by 13.

Gold Coast Titans vs. Penrith Panthers

Suncorp Stadium, 6:25pm, Sunday May 16

Team News: The Titans are unchanged, though at the time of writing David Fifita is yet to face the judiciary. If the back-rower is ruled out, expect Beau Fermor to move to the second-row, with Esan Marsters moving into the centres and Sam McIntyre to join the bench.

Kurt Capewell will sit out a week following a failed HIA, handing Liam Martin a starting spot and a debut for J’Maine Hopgood off the pine.

Prediction: There’s been some very worrying signs for the Titans in the past few weeks, they’re not an 80 minute team. Led South Sydney 24-10, they lost. Led Brisbane 22-0, lost. They led the Tigers 36-12 with less than 15 minutes left, only won by 8. Bad signs. Penrith on the other hand, they’re undefeated for a reason. Their next man up mentality is as good as any team in the competition, and nothing seems to phase them.

If Fifita plays, the Titans could challenge them for 60, but without him it could well get ugly for the Gold Coast outfit. Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai know where each other will be, what they’ll do, what’s on. Only two players in their side this week didn’t debut at Penrith, prop Matt Eisenhuth and hooker Api Koroisau. Including this week’s debutant in J’Maine Hopgood, 15 players made their debut at the club, and they’re so in sync. It’s hard to find praise for this club each week because it’s all been said before, they’re premiership favourites for a reason, they’ll put a decent score on the Titans in a massive wake up call for Justin Holbrook. Penrith by 22.