As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to the new Roosters recruit Kyle Flanagan on moving clubs, his dad, and jobs outside of footy. Let’s get into it!

ZT: You’ve just made the jump from Cronulla to Bondi, has there been many differences between the club culture?

KF: I think these days footy clubs are run in the same systems and structures. But here at the Roosters we are very well looked after, whether that be during training right across to supporting our families.

ZT: Not many blokes can say that they were coached by their dad in their NRL debut, had that been a long term dream of yours?

KF: Growing up playing rugby league, it was always my dream to make my NRL debut. To be able to do that for my junior club, the Cronulla Sharks, and under my old man, it was certainly a time my family won’t forget and be grateful for.

ZT: Your first game in new club colours was the World Club Challenge against St Helens, what did you take out of that trip?

KF: It was unreal. To be able to get to know the boys and staff whilst in Barcelona, to learn about a different cultures and sporting teams. And most importantly to finish the 2019 season.

ZT: There’s been reports that Victor and a few of the other boys have picked up a bit of work on the tools at the moment, how do you think you’d fare as a tradie?

KF: I’d like to think I’d go alright, I’m currently studying a Bachelor of Construction Management.

ZT: Now he hasn’t played a game for the club yet because of the season suspension, however you played with him at Cronulla, what do you think Josh Morris will bring to the club?

KF: Josh Morris is an absolute legend of the game. He brings experience and knowledge that will be valuable for young guys like me, to add to that he’s a freak of a player.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

KF: I have been trying to keep a routine the best I can, whether that be writing out what I want to get done for the day. Trying to get on the field the best I can and jump in the home gym.

ZT: Who’s the last team mate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

KF: Great question. There’s a few that could annoy me but I’ve been loving to get to know the boys.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a work out?

KF: As I said before trying to stay in routine eating at home and reducing the Uber Eats orders.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

KF: I make sure I get out onto the field each day, that includes having a different focus on an area of the game. Trying to maintain my conditioning and skills the best I can. Followed by jumping in the home gym in the afternoon.

ZT: Lastly, which bloke would be going mad being stuck at home?

KF: Easy. Victor Radley.

Thanks for the chat Kyle! Stay tuned for the next instalment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Lowdown’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!