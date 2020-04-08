As the boredom of the indoors sets in, the fans aren’t the only ones twiddling their thumbs without any football on the weekend.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be checking in on the players to see what they’re up to, and who they’d hate to be stuck with through all this.

In today’s edition, we spoke to young Cronulla lock Billy Magoulias on footy, family and the future.

ZT: First off mate, you bagged your first meat pie in first-grade in Round 2, how did that feel?

BM: Yeah it was a nice moment for myself. Really enjoyed playing at that level against a quality opposition in the Melbourne Storm, looking forward to more footy once we beat this virus.

ZT: You unbelievably managed to come off with identical winning plays in first the NSW Cup Grand Final, and then the Intrust State Championship, were the chip kicks planned, or did they just feel right in the moment?

BM: It was a crazy finish to quite a disrupted season for myself. Really tried to make the most of the finals series with Newtown. Both plays weren’t planned and were instinctive. It was great to see what rugby league means to the Newtown Jets’ fans, really privileged to be able to help in delivering them a premiership.

ZT: You’re predominantly a lock but you have played a fair bit of five-eighth, is that somewhere you grew up playing?

BM: I’ve played in both positions, generally a lock, I only really move into the six jersey when there’s an injury.

ZT: The club played a trial game in PNG against Canterbury in the pre-season, what was the experience like playing in front of that crowd?

BM: Papua New Guinea was a phenomenal experience, rugby league is life over there, I really enjoyed the vibe.

ZT: You’re of Greek tragedy, how does it feel seeing Greece qualify for the 2021 World Cup, and what would it mean to play in the tournament?

BM: Representing my heritage at 23 years old is something I would cherish. Having the ability to play in a World Cup and lead the boys will be something I will never forget.

ZT: We’re all obviously stuck inside at the moment, what’re you doing to keep yourself busy?

BM: Basically training at the moment and taking the opportunity to study and complete my Bachelor in Business as well as some other little courses I’m completing. Also just bought an apartment, so I’m working on fitting out the place, a bit of interior designing.

ZT: Who’s the last teammate you’d want to be stuck in isolation with?

BM: Tough question. I’d say Andrew Fifita, the big man has so much energy and seems like a bloke that wouldn’t be able to sit still while in isolation. He would do my head in.

ZT: With all the restaurants closed, what’s your go to feed at home? Can you cook, or is the Uber Eats getting a workout?

BM: Just going to the supermarket and cooking at home at the moment. Between myself, my beautiful partner and my mother, we seem to get the job done in the kitchen department.

ZT: Speaking of work out, you obviously can’t at the club at the moment, how’re you keeping yourself fit?

BM: I’m lucky enough to have access to a fully decked out gym at my partner’s house. Her brother George is a professional boxer, #3 in the lightweight division and has some serious sponsorship on board. SMAI has fully decked out his gym and he lets me use it whenever, so I’m a lucky man in the time of this coronavirus.

Thanks for the chat Billy! Stay tuned for the next instalment of ‘Blythy’s Lockout Low Down’, and drop a comment below to let me know who I should talk to next, and what you want to know!