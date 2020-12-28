As we get ready to farewell 2020, we begin to look forward on the horizon to next year, and all the ups and downs that are tied to it.

We prepare for some normality in and outside rugby league, and while even Nostradamus couldn’t have predicted what 2020 would deliver, I’ll give 2021 it a crack.

From the winner to last place, the highs and lows and everything between, here’s Blythy’s 50 Fearless Predictions ahead of the 2021 NRL season.