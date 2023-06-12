All of Liam Martin, Cameron Murray and Latrell Mitchell are expected to pass as fit for Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series, while Reece Robson is set to make his debut off the bench.

While Billy Slater and the Queensland Maroons, who can claim the series with a win in Game 2, have already locked their side in, Fittler and the Blues will wait until Tuesday morning thanks to Monday afternoon's Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs clash, which features a number of players, or hopeful players, who could make up Fittler's squad.

RELATED: Queensland's team for Game 2 confirmed

But in what is a big boost for Fittler and the Blues after they fell short in Game 1 at the Adelaide Oval, News Corp are reporting that Martin, Murray and Mitchell will all be cleared.

Martin suffered a concussion on the weekend playing for the Penrith Panthers, with the 11-day window ending on the day of Game 2, however, he qualifies for a shorter period of exemption thanks to his concussion past, and it's believed that at this early stage, he is on track to return as quickly as he can following a check up with Penrith's chief medical officer.

The publication are also reporting that Mitchell, who was a late withdrawal from Game 1 with a calf injury, will be fit to play despite missing Saturday's game against the St George Illawarra Dragons for South Sydney.

He is likely to take the place of Stephen Crichton, although could also knock Tom Trbojevic out of the side.

Cameron Murray, on the other hand, will retain his place on the bench after overcoming a groin injury that kept him out of Saturday's game with the Dragons. It's believed both players will be unable to train until later in the week.

Apisai Koroisau and Nathan Cleary are the two confirmed absences for the Blues though, and while there is a continuing three-way race for the number seven jersey between Nicho Hynes, Mitchell Moses and Adam Reynolds, it appears certain Hynes will not line up on the bench again.

Damien Cook will roll straight into Koroisau's number nine jersey, but it's believed Reece Robson has been locked into make his Origin debut off the bench.

The former St George Illawarra Dragon has been one of the best dummy halves in the game in the last 18 months at the North Queensland Cowboys, and while the side have struggled this campaign, Robson's form has been strong.

It's believed Fittler's desire to not have Cook play 80 minutes, as Koroisau did in Game 1, is the motive behind the move.

The decision will be confirmed on Tuesday morning along with the remainder of the squad.