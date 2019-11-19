The NSW Blues have unveiled their 2020 State or Origin jumpers, with three new designs revealed on Tuesday.

The Blues will wear a traditional sky blue jersey for Games Two and Three in Sydney and Brisbane next year, while wearing an alternate strip for the opening game of the series in Adelaide.

A captain’s jersey has also been made available, with the jumper featuring a blue heeler on the front.

“The alternate playing strip was such a great moment in time for NSW,” NSWRL Head of Commercial and Digital Jodie Cross told nswrl.com.au.

“It was a bold and innovative move, which is something we pride ourselves on at NSWRL, and the jersey sold out which is a fantastic result.

“Origin will celebrate 40 years in 2020 and to acknowledge that we’re going to use the 1997 jersey as our alternate strip for Adelaide to recognise the first year the NSWRL partnered with Canterbury.

“I’m also extremely proud of our captain’s jersey for 2020 featuring the Blue Heeler, which reflects the values of the Brydens Lawyers NSW Blues including mateship, loyalty, work ethic and discipline.”

The Blues’ major partner in Brydens Lawyers has also extended their partnership to 2023, and will continue to be the naming rights sponsor and have their logo sit on the front of the jersey.