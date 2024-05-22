With team selections for Origin 1 under a week away, attention is now firmly on the interstate series.

Despite two huge injuries, the QLD side still pretty much picks itself.

The Blues though ... We are weeks and weeks into Origin Watch and I'm still not sure which way Michael Maguire is leaning on a number of positions.

Most of all the bench.

Rather than just naming a host of players I believe are in contention, I'm going to produce three sets of tactics, and the players required to execute those game plans.

Let us know in the comments who you believe comes off the bench for the Blues in two week's time:

Automatic selection

Apisai Koroisau

If fit, the Blues are almost certain to select Tigers hooker Apisai Koroisau.

He's really the only choice and arguably the best hooker in the game right now.

Unfortunately though, he cannot play 80 minutes at Origin level, hence this will need to be covered via the bench.

For the record I was absolutely going to name Connor Watson here but a throat injury has ruled him out.

Utility options

Reece Robson

The Robson and Koroisau combination worked well for the Blues last year. It could absolutely work again.

You wouldn't lose anything during Robson's minutes.

The Cowboys rake may even start with Api injected as needed.

The only issue here is you really can't play both players at the same time, so minutes will be dictated as such.

If there's an injury anywhere, Robson/Api can't really offer what the other options can.

Robson has earned the right to return to the Blues outfit, but picking a player purely so Api can grab a quick rest, I'm not sure it's the smartest decision.

Cameron McInnes

By all accounts the Sharks tackling machine is certain to be given his NSW debut cap come Origin One.

McInnes made a name for himself in the number nine role and was on the fringe of selection for the Blues on multiple occasions.

His game now is played purely as a middle forward. He's a machine on both sides of the ball and should be picked for the opener.

That said, his stint's in at nine for the Sharks have not been good. His pre-season game at hooker had me calling for him to never step in at dummy half again, unless he was taking a hit up.

McInnes should be in the side, but purely as the role he plays at club level. If Api is hurt, then of course you have the backup, but it can't be a tactic.

Forward options: the tried and tested

With one spot allocated to the utility, or a player who can cover the dummy half role for a bit, the other three spots to to experienced middles who have done it before.

Players you know what you're going to get from, players who have performed well on the stage previously.

This largely ignores current form, as discussed.

Junior Paulo

Right away, I could name five props in better form than the Eels middle, however Paulo has has worn the jersey 11 times. He's a mainstay in the set up.

Working to his advantage is the fact he plays a bench role for this club. Despite being named in the starting line up every week and shifted late.

Paulo can bang out 30 minutes, do the job and allow Payne Haas to avoid playing huge minutes.

That said, I've not seen anything in his Parra performances to say he's the auto-selection he had been in the past.

For what it's worth I'm not even considering his Eels prop partner in Reagan Campbell-Gillard at all.

Liam Martin

I'm seeing so many experts naming Liam Martin in the starting line up.

It all seems to due to him having done it before.

There is no world were a Crichton and Olakau'atu combination shouldn't start for the Blues edges.

If you want to have Martin play off the bench, I can absolutely get behind that.

He can play middle or out wide. Can play big minutes and he can be a hitman in defence.

I just don't see the metres required off the bench when put against some of the giants to be discussed.

Hudson Young

Hudson Young's form has been excellent for Canberra. He should be in the discussion.

His Origin performances last season weren't of the highest standard but he was asked to play a role away from the one he has been so good at fulfilling for Canberra.

Again, under a coach with a clear plan and vision, you can expect far improved performances from the Raiders ace.

Stefano Utoikamanu

Another who has performed well on this stage. Another who has hardly run through a wall to demand selection.

Utoikamanu reminded us all of his talents last week as he was the Tigers best big man by a long way.

I'm fully expecting him to be picked and you won't catch me shedding any tears.

That said, there's a group of players I'd be looking to unleash.

Bash Brothers

Straight off the bat, this is the tactic I'd employ.

To a man, QLD have the edge in terms of quality. I don't think even the most one eyed Sky Blue would argue.

The idea here is to name the biggest, most aggressive bench possible and hope the bash the Maroons in the middle.

This is a huge risk but chaos would ensure it when it comes to Origin football, I love some chaos!

Terrell May

The Roosters monster has been a wrecking ball all season long. His lack of big game experience will count against him but I'd be picking May in a second.

He's huge, he's aggressive and he's capable of blowing a game open.

Impact forwards are what are needed. Impact! May has made an impact in almost every single game he's played this season.

His form is leaps and bounds ahead of many I expect to be chosen over him.

Siosifa Talakai

Talakai is the easiest selection of all. He is the most impactful bench forward in the game right now and he can cover anywhere across the middle, out wide or even at centre.

Do not let his performances in previous Origin games fool you. He was picked without a plan and scapegoated by a coach out of ideas.

Talakai's best role has always been as a high impact middle coming off the bench.

He should walk into this side with the ease he walked through four Roosters defenders to score on Saturday evening.

Mitch Barnett

Another who should be in the squad somewhere is the Warriors hitman Mitch Barnett.

His form is brilliant, his impact has been top class and his work rate would see him make the step up, with ease.

This "pick and stick" mentality that lazy fans rely on forget the most important part of the QLD success. They picked form players and stuck with them.

Barnett is in form. Pick him!

Taniela Paseka

Easily the most left field suggestion here but I do not care .. at all.

Firstly Maguire would have to convince him to play for NSW. Born in New Zealand, I have no knowledge of his leanings come rep selection.

That said, I've seen his name mentioned in circles so I am absolutely considering him.

At just shy of two metres tall and weighing in at 120 kilos, I guarantee QLD defenders would much rather tackle a Jake Trbojevic or Liam Martin than the Manly giant.

You probably can't name three Origin rookies and a relative novice in Talakai, but you have to pick two of the four to go with McInnes and probably Martin or Hudson-Young.