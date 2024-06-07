Penrith Panthers star forward Liam Martin will be racing the clock for Game 2 of the 2024 State of Origin series after suffering a foot injury.

Martin, who has been a walk-up starter for the Blues in recent years but had some poor defensive moments during this year's opener was expected to be picked for Game 2.

However The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed he won't back up for the Panthers this weekend when they clash with the Manly Sea Eagles, and the extent of the injury means it's now no guarantee he will take part in either Round 15 against the Newcastle Knights, or the second game of the State of Origin, to be played in Melbourne on Wednesday, June 26.

If he fails to play against the Knights, then he may be left out, although there is also a line of thought that Maguire would pick him even without an NRL game between the opener and the second Origin clash.

It's understood Martin suffered the injury during the first half of the opener - which saw a 12-man Blues outfit lose 38 points to 10 against Queensland in Sydney - and is now in a moon boot.

The revelation that Martin played injured after a halftime pain-killing injection will heap even more questions on Michael Maguire's bench rotation, with captain Jake Trbojevic, Haumole Olakau'atu and Hudson Young all playing less than half an hour in the game.

If Martin is out, then the Blues will likely shuffle either Olakau'atu or Young into the starting side to start on the edge alongside Angus Crichton, while another forward would be required for the bench.

Keaon Koloamatangi, who made his Origin debut last year, may lead the race if Maguire wants an edge forward, while the likes of Stefano Utoikamanu are the probable options if a middle forward is selected.

There is also the school of thought that suggests Maguire should be picking a utility for Game 2, which may well leave changes for the Blues whether Martin is fit or not.