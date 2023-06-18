The NSW Blues are reportedly considering a surprise switch for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, with debutant Reece Robson reportedly in line for a starting spot.

Robson is one of the Blues' debutants amongst their four changes for Game 2 of the series, with the North Queensland Cowboys' rake part of the plan to replace Apisai Koroisau, who is out with a broken jaw sustained playing for the Wests Tigers against the Gold Coast Titans a fortnight ago.

While Koroisau was the sole dummy half for the Blues in the loss that was the series opener at the Adelaide Oval, coach Brad Fittler and his selectors have elected to play two dummy halves in the must-win clash on Wednesday evening at Suncorp Stadium.

Robson's call up to the side saw the axing of Nicho Hynes, who was picked as a bench utility in Game 1. There was seemingly no plan for the Dally M Medalist though, who was ultimately thrown on out of position in the centres to cover an injury and struggled in the mere minutes he spent on the field.

But according to Wide World of Sports, Robson could be elevated to the starting side with the feeling that Damien Cook, who was named to start in Koroisau's absence after being controversially dropped for the series-opener, may be better and more impactful coming off the interchange bench.

Robson, who is set to make his Origin debut, is one of the more solid dummy halves in the competition, and defends superbly, with there being little doubt he could handle the fire that is the opening 20 minutes of a State of Origin contest.

The Cowboys have somewhat struggled this season in the NRL, but none of that can be put down to Robson who has still been excellent.

The ploy to use two dummy halves comes with Queensland continuing to do the same. Ben Hunt, who can also play in the halves, starts for the Maroons, before Melbourne Storm star Harry Grant comes off the bench.

The duo worked in tandem beautifully during Game 1, and will be expected to again in Game 2, albeit up against a dummy half rotation this time around for the Blues.

While Koroisau was strong in Game 1, there is little doubt his energy fell off through sheer fatigue at the back-end of the game.

Despite the selection of Robson, some have questioned the Blues with no coverage for an injury in the backline. Canterbury Bulldogs director of football Phil Gould made his opinion clear following the selection on the Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“They'll have a reason why they wanted to cover hooker on the bench on this occasion,” Gould said on Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

“I'm a bit worried we don't have a halves replacement. I would've pumped for Nicho Hynes on the bench.

“I think right at the moment that's the best place for Nicho Hynes, on the bench for NSW.

“It was just unfortunate in game one that he had to be used in probably the one position you didn't want to have to use him.

“He can certainly cover fullback, half, five-eighth, he could cover lock-forward, and I think he could cover dummy-half.

“Nicho Hynes would've been my selection on the bench, but for some reason those internally thought they need the two-hooker model.”

Game 2 will kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday night.