The NSW Blues have confirmed wholesale changes for Game 2 of the 2023 State of Origin series, with their camp ahead of the must-win clash in Brisbane on June 21 to kick-off on Tuesday in Coogee.

The Blues have lost both halfback Nathan Cleary and dummy half Apisai Koroisau to injury, while Stephen Crichton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Nicho Hynes have been dropped from the 17 that lost the series-opener in Adelaide.

In their place, Mitchell Moses will take over the number seven jersey in a halves combination with Jarome Luai, Damien Cook will play at hooker, and Latrell Mitchell is recalled at centre, having originally been named for Game 1 before being a late withdrawal. Stephen Crichton remains in the squad as the 18th man.

The Blues have also brought Reece Robson into the side to play from the bench in place of Hynes, while the other debutant is Tigers' prop Stefano Utoikamanu, who replaces Pangai Junior.

Utoikamanu will come from the bench, with Junior Paulo promoted to the starting side after coming from the bench in the Adelaide-based series-opener.

The Blues are otherwise as per program from Game 1. Jarome Luai survives with the number six jersey on his back, and James Tedesco retains the captaincy at fullback. Despite a Game 1 concussion, Tom Trbojevic again lines up in the centres, with Brian To'o and Josh Addo-Carr retained on the wing.

Despite discussions around the place of Hudson Young, he is retained in the second-row alongside Tyson Frizell, while middle forwards Isaah Yeo and Payne Haas remain in the starting side. Cameron Murray and Liam Martin both find themselves on the bench again, with Keaon Koloamatangi the 19th man.

The Blues, who are in a must-win position for Game 2 in Brisbane to keep the series alive, had injury questions around all of Mitchell, Murray and Martin, but with the trio named, they are all expected to take to the field for Fittler's side on June 21.

NSW Blues team for Game 2

1. James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters)

2. Brian To'o (Penrith Panthers)

3. Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

4. Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Canterbury Bulldogs)

6. Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers)

7. Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

8. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)

9. Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

10. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)

11. Tyson Frizell (Newcastle Knights)

12. Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders)

13. Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

14. Stefano Utoikamanu (Wests Tigers)

15. Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

16. Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers)

17. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

18. Stephen Crichton (Penrith Panthers)

19. Keaon Koloamatangi (South Sydney Rabbitohs)