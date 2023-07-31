The Canterbury Bulldogs have officially signed Blake Taaffe on a two-year deal.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs' fullback and five-eighth has been linked to an exit from the Rabbitohs in recent days, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and it has now been confirmed he will head from Redfern to Belmore for at least the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Taaffe had previously been linked with other clubs, including a trek south so the nation's capital where the Canberra Raiders are on the lookout for a starting five-eighth to replace the departing Jack Wighton, who joins the Rabbitohs on a long-term deal in 2024.

At 24 years of age, Taaffe has struggled to fit into South Sydney's squad, stuck behind Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker for the two positions he is able to play.

He will have a far greater chance of starting at the Bulldogs. While Stephen Crichton has been signed from the Penrith Panthers to play fullback, there is no guarantee he doesn't slot into the centres, while the halves feature Matt Burton and youngster Karl Oloapu among other possible options.

Director of football Phil Gould said Taaffe would add "great value" to the Bulldogs' squad.

"Blake's ability to cover multiple positions adds great value to our squad. He sits behind a number of highly talented players at the very strong South Sydney club, and he comes to the Bulldogs for an opportunity," Gould said in a club statement.

“We believe he's ready to take his development to the next level here at the Bulldogs, where he'll have more opportunities to shine in the NRL."

The Rabbitohs lose a strong depth option out of Taaffe's departure, and head of football Mark Ellison labelled Taaffe a "fine footballer."

“Blake is a fine footballer and a great young man," Ellison said.

“We look forward to finishing off our campaign this year with Blake in our squad and we wish him the very best of luck with his new club from next season.

“Blake will always be a proud Rabbitoh.”

Taaffe will arrive at Belmore for pre-season training in November.