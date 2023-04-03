Former Melbourne Storm fullback and current Maroons coach Billy Slater believes the Wests Tigers desperately need to give Daine Laurie back the No.1 jersey.

Slumping to a 0-3 start, Tim Sheens gave Adam Doueihi the reigns of the fullback position. Unfortunately, the positional change has not helped the Tigers who have moved to 0-5.

Now Sheens is set to return Doueihi back to the halves, while Brandon Wakeham departs the team. This will allow either Charlie Staines or Daine Laurie to step back into the fullback role.

Joining from the Panthers in a trade swap involving Tyrone Peachey, Staines has managed to find game time in every game so far and has been used at fullback, on the wing and coming off the bench.

The same can not be said for Daine Laurie. Missing Round 3 due to injury, he was used coming off the bench in Round 4 before being dropped entirely last week.

The first-choice fullback for the past couple of seasons, Laurie's omission from the team with a surprise. Many believed that he was not the problem and instead it was their halves pairings.

Speaking on his podcast, The Billy Slater Podcast, the legendary fullback believes Laurie should be the one to take the Tigers' No.1 jersey this week.

"You've got to find your make-up of your key positions and settle with them, and actually teach them and coach them, and work out what their strengths are and how to get them in the game," Slater said/

"I don't think Adam Doueihi's best position is at fullback. I was surprised when he was thrown in there... at the back end of the Dogs game. I think it was a reactionary change for the following week."

"We're not in the Tigers walls, so we don't know exactly what's going on, but I feel Daine Laurie is their best option at fullback."

"When you've got your best option at fullback you put him there and you help educate him to bring him into the game, put a game plan around trying to utilise the strengths they have."

The Wests Tigers will come head-to-head with the Eels on Easter Monday as they look for their first win of the season.