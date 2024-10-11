After spending seven years with the Rabbitohs, Cook, 33, will return to the club where he made his debut in 2013.

He is also set to captain Australia's Prime Minister's XIII against PNG in Port Moresby this Sunday.

The Dragons have faced challenges in recent seasons, missing finals since 2018, but with the addition of Cook and star recruit Valentine Holmes, the club is hopeful of improving their ladder position in future.

Cook has revealed that club veteran Ben Hunt played a significant role in his decision to move to the Dragons.

“He (Hunt) is a big reason why I'm going there,” Cook said to The Daily Telegraph.

“I saw him the other day, and all things were positive for the Dragons.

“He's coming towards the end of his career. Whether he's down there for another couple of years or wants to finish up, I don't know. You'd have to ask him."

This year, speculation surrounded Ben Hunt, with uncertainty about his future at the Dragons and potential talks of a move back to his home state of Queensland.

The Maroons and Kangaroos star is off contract at the end of 2025. After eight years with the Dragons and over 334 NRL appearances, Hunt is nearing the end of his career.

“I had to go through it (coming off-contract), and he's got to go through it now. He'll make a decision that's best for him and his family,” Cook said.

After 216 NRL appearances, 17 State of Origin games, and four Test matches for Australia, Damien Cook hopes to bring a wealth of experience to the Dragons side.

However, it's uncertain whether Cook will claim the number 9 jersey, with Jacob Liddle having played in that spot throughout the season.

The competition for the starting hooker role could add an interesting dynamic to the team heading into 2025.

“It's teamwork, not a battle. We will be working together really well.

“He had a great season and was one of the Dragons' top two players.

“We'll make it work, and it'll be a good little combination that can hopefully put the Dragons up towards the top of the ladder where they belong."

Coach Shane Flanagan aims to boost the Dragons' morale by bringing in experienced players, hoping to shift the club away from being the wooden spoon favourites.

“They loved everything he was doing and the direction the club was headed in.

“They've got a great young side with a bit of experience. I hope I can add to that.”

Damien Cook is excited about his new chapter, returning to the club where he made his debut, and hopes his speed and skill will bring a much-needed spark to the Dragons.