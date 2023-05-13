The Rugby League World Cup's historic return to France is reportedly in doubt, with concerns over funding becoming apparent.

France last hosted the tournament on its own in 1972, having first hosted the World Cup in 1954. They last hosted a handful of matches during the 2000 tournament, but haven't been involved in either of England's last two hosted tournaments in 2013 and 2021.

The nation, who were long considred the fourth best rugby league nation on the planet prior to the rise of the Pacific Islands, were due to host the 2025 tournament, having taken over from the United States of America and Canada, who are now believed to be pushing for the 2029 edition as the game continues to expand in that part of the world.

Regardless, France may now not be in a position to host the tournament, with News Corp reporting an emergency meeting will take place between the International Rugby League Federation (IRLF) and French tournament organisers.

It's understood plans to host the tournament in France could be scrapped due to a bloated Olympics budget - Paris will host the Games in 2024 - as well as political uncertainty.

It's understood the plan to host the tournament in France is unlikely to proceed following the meeting, with the IRLF already looking at contingency plans - likely, an already developed rugby league nation with facilities ready to go, although that may yet depend on government funding, something that may be tough to get late in the piece.

It also may put the idea of hosting all four tournaments - the men's, women's, wheelchair and physical disability - under one roof at the same time, in question.

A youth tournament is also proposed for 2025.

The 2021 tournament, which was postponed to 2022 in England, was the first to feature all four tournaments at the same time, with the men's tournament expanded to 16 teams, and the women's and wheelchair tournaments both featuring eight teams.

France missed the quarter-finals of the tournament in England, failing to beat either England or Samoa in their group, but managing a win over Greece.

Under current qualification rules, only the tournament hosts and quarter-finalists of the previous World Cup are guaranteed a position at the following tournament, meaning a decision will need to be made quickly on the 2025 location.

If France do not host, they will need to enter the qualifying rounds to feature in the tournament proper, after the last tournament featured the likes of Jamaica and Greece on their debuts.