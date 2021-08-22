A bidding war is reportedly underway between the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm for the services of Mark Geyer's son, Mavrik.

Mavrik is currently linked with the Panthers and was playing in their Jersey Flegg side before the cancellation of all New South Wales Rugby League competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Sydney, which has forced the NRL to be moved to Queensland for the remainder of the season.

Listed as a second rower, Mavrik Geyer also has the ability to play up front, and has become hot property for both the Panthers and Melbourne, where his father and uncle Matt Geyer spent large chunks of their careers respectively.

In his 12 Jersey Flegg appearances, Geyer has scored four tries and three line breaks, running 124 metres per game and playing a huge role in the Penrith side out of their famed junior academy.

The current Penrith NRL side have mainly come out of the academy, with many of the players playing together growing up, so it's no surprise the Panthers are desperate to hang onto the younger Geyer.

The Australian's Brent Read told Triple M Radio on Saturday that both clubs have tabled offers.

“Ivan Cleary and their head of football Matt Cameron had a Zoom with him,” Read said.

“Melbourne have tabled an offer to him and there are plans for Craig Bellamy to have a chat to Mavrik .

“Penrith say he was the best player in Jersey Flegg this year, that’s how highly they think of him."

Penrith's Jersey Flegg team were running third on the table when the competition was suspended.