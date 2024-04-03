Linked with a move to the NRL since winning the 2023 Man of Steel Award and stating he sees a return to Australia on the cards, Bevan French has made a decision on his future for the next four years.

A former Parramatta Eels player, French has decided to remain in the Super League for the Wigan Warriors, inking a four-year contract extension until at least the end of the 2028 season - this means he will be 32 years old at the expiration of the deal.

French has been in career-best form for Wigan, guiding them to the 2023 Super League title and World Club Challenge victory over the Penrith Panthers earlier this year.

Transitioning from the backs to the halves, French was one of the hottest Super League commodities, and even Immortal Andrew Johns was hoping that he would return to the NRL.

“I've always said since I first arrived here that I've evolved as a person and as a player, and I've learned so much from the coaching staff and the other players around me," French said in a statement.

“With the talk of where the Club is at now and where it's going, it's exciting and you want to strive for a lot of success.

“It wasn't a hard decision to make, I've built up lots of good relationships here, on and off the field.

"It was my first option to try and get something sorted out here, and I'm glad we've managed to get it done.”

French joined the Wigan Warriors midway through the 2019 season after a 47-game and 140-point stint with the Parramatta Eels.

Since his arrival in the Super League, he has broken all types of records including when he scored seven tries in a single game (only playing 62 of the full 80 minutes).

“Bevan has developed into a major part of this Club and we are all excited to see him continue his journey with Wigan," Wigan's head coach Matt Peet added.

"He is a leader here both on and off the field and he is hungry to improve.

“Bevan is a special player and a special person, it is an honour to coach him.”