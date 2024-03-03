Off-contract with the Wigan Warriors at the end of the 2024 Super League season, Bevan French has earned Andrew Johns' backing to return to the NRL in the near future.

Recently defeating the Penrith Panthers to be crowned as the World Club Challenge winners, French is in career-best form, having ended St Helens RLFC dynasty in the Super League and taken home the 2023 Man of Steel Award - the competition's equivalent of the NRL's Dally M Medal.

Predominantly playing as a fullback or on the wing during his tenure with the Parramatta Eels in the NRL, he has transitioned into the halves, playing a five-eighth role alongside Harry Smith.

As French is of the best players in the Super League and domination for Wigan, Andrew Johns hopes he will return to the NRL stating "he's a special player".

The former representative halfback and Immortal of rugby league also disclosed that French caught the interest of the Newcastle Knights last season who showed interest in him before signing Jack Cogger and Will Pryce.

"I think Newcastle were chasing him last year," Johns said on the Wide World Of Sports' Freddy and The Eighth.

"He's one of those players that you can't coach against because you don't know what he is going to do. He would be a sensation if he came back.

"I hope he comes back … he's a special player."

This isn't the first time French has earned praise from a rugby league legend, with Phil Gould admitting he was impressed with French's performances overseas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He probably got rushed a little bit and didn't get to play his preferred position, and he wasn't overly big," Gould said on Wide World Of Sports' Six Tackles With Gus.

"He fell out of confidence more than anything - all of a sudden, his contract value had escalated beyond what he was producing. The option was to take him to England, where he has been outstanding and one of the best players in the Super League.

"I'm quite sure he would love to be back in the NRL … there might be opportunities.

Only 28 years old, it is highly likely that French could make his way back to the NRL, especially when his contract expires at the end of this season, due to his skill and ability to play at fullback, on the wing or in the halves.