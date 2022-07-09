While the majority of fans would've thought Anthony Milford was the half Wayne Bennett was running his eye over in last night's game, the veteran coach has snapped up a different former Brisbane half from the contest.

Despite having a player option at South Sydney for 2023, Kodi Nikorima appears set to re-join Bennett on a two-year deal at the Dolphins, becoming the fourth club in five years that Nikorima will run out for.

Milford will remain on Bennett's radar while Newcastle scramble to re-sign the in-form five-eighth, however Nikorima adds much needed utility value to the Dolphins' maiden roster, leaving the Kiwi international a near certainty to wear the 14 for Redcliffe in their inaugural season.

Since joining the Rabbitohs from the Warriors before Magic Round, Nikorima has spent time at fullback, hooker, lock and halfback for the Bunnies, acting as the Rabbitohs very own 'Mr Fix It'.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Nikorima informed South Sydney this week of his decision to decline his player option, instead opting to reunite with Bennett, whom he played the 2015 NRL Grand Final under via the bench.

Still without a marquee man, the utility brings a wealth of experience to the new club, playing his 150th NRL game shortly before the rep round, and will likely assist in the development of young Isaiya Katoa, the young halfback Bennett pinched from Penrith's system earlier this season.

The 28 year-old will be the 20th man to join the Dolphins roster, and is certainly an added boost to the club in the same week that Reece Walsh joined the Broncos, following reports that the Warriors would only release the fullback if he didn't join the Dolphins.

The club is expected to confirm the move in coming weeks, while the Rabbitohs will likely look to either Blake Taaffe or Peter Mamouzelos to fill their utility role in 2023.