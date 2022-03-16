Dolphins inaugural head coach Wayne Bennett has suggested the club will target star Cowboy Jason Taumalolo if he seeks an exit from Townsville at any stage.

Taumalolo is currently on one of the biggest contracts the game has seen - a monster ten-year deal worth around a million dollars per season.

He is only midway through that deal, with it due to expire at the end of the 2027 season. Taumalolo has already played 212 NRL games at the age of 28, and is Tonga's captain with a Rugby League World Cup approaching at the end of the year, having played 13 Tests for the island nation since 2013, while he also has ten games for New Zealand under his belt.

However, it has been a rough 12 months for one of the best forwards in the game in Townsville, with coach Todd Payten seemingly unsure of how to use the star.

Despite promising Taumalolo would go back to his big-minute best this year, Round 1 saw him again under utilised as North Queensland fell to the Canterbury Bulldogs on home soil.

It has only sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with many believing Taumalolo needs to depart Townsville for the betterment of both parties.

The Cowboys have, as yet, not made any play or suggestion that they are looking to part ways with the big lock forward, but that doesn't mean things won't change quickly - something Bennett is all too aware of.

Bennett told the media at a day launching the newest club's memberships that he would be interested in Taumalolo.

“If he (Taumalolo) comes off-contract, we would certainly be interested in him,” Bennett said.

“He is like a lot of other players we are interested in.

“Jason is a wonderful player and has been good for a long time. He has done a great job as captain of Tonga so he is highly credentialled.”

The interest in Taumalolo follows the club confirming they are still chasing Kalyn Ponga, who has a player option up his sleeve in Newcastle, and the signings of a number of key experienced forwards including Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi, Mark Nicholls and Ray Stone.

It might be backline players who need to become a priority for the Dolphins - who have only signed Jamayne Isaako with NRL experience, as well as youngsters Valynce Te Whare and Isaiya Katoa - but there is little doubt Taumalolo would add another experienced head to the middle third.